Italy - Factors to watch on Dec. 28

The following factors could affect Italian markets on Thursday.

Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).

For a complete list of diary events in Italy please click on .

THURSDAY DECEMBER 28

DEBT

Treasury sells BTP and CCTeu bonds. Subscriptions close at 1000 GMT.

(*) ECONOMY

Banks in the European Union held 6,800 billion euros of illiquid assets in their balance sheets at the end of 2016, the Bank of Italy says in a paper to be released on Thursday, according several Italian newspapers. Around 74 percent of these assets are held by French and German lenders, the paper will say.

COMPANIES

Bourse After Hours market closed.

BANCO BPM

The lender said on Wednesday the European Central Bank had set its 2018 phase-in CET1 minimum threshold at 8.875 percent. It added it exceeded the capital requirement.

ANSALDO STS

The group said on Wednesday it would bag 336 million euros from taking part in the high-speed Verona Padova railway project, adding it won another contract worth 40 million euros.

(*) FIAT CHRYSLER

The Stelvio model has reached a market share of 17 percent in its segment, Roberta Zerbi, head of Alfa Romeo brand in EMEA told Corriere della Sera. The brand is confident the Stelvio could record the same performance of Giulia Quadrifoglio model, which has sold more than 2,000 cars since March 2016, she added.

(*) ALITALIA

German carrier will likely enter in exclusive talks to buy Italian ailing airline Alitalia in January, Corriere della Sera reported, adding that Italian ministers prefer the offer presented by Lufthansa to the bids tabled by Cerberus and easyJet.

(*) INTESA SANPAOLO

Four top managers will leave the bank in the coming days, Il Messaggero said, adding the CEO will appoint seven new top executives.

BOMI ITALIA

Extraordinary shareholders (0930 GMT) and bond holders (0945 GMT) meetings.

HEALTH ITALIA

Extraordinary shareholders’ meeting (1130 GMT).

For Italian market data and news, click on codes in brackets:

20 biggest gainers (in percentage)............

20 biggest losers (in percentage).............

FTSE IT allshare index

FTSE Mib index........

FTSE Allstars index...

FTSE Mid Cap index....

Block trades..........

Stories on Italy...... IT-LEN

For pan-European market data and news, click on codes in brackets: European Equities speed guide................... FTSEurofirst 300 index.............................. DJ STOXX index...................................... Top 10 STOXX sectors........................... Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors...................... Top 10 Eurofirst 300 sectors................... Top 25 European pct gainers....................... Top 25 European pct losers........................ Main stock markets: Dow Jones............... Wall Street report ..... Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............ FTSE 100............... London report........... Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt market stories CAC-40................. Paris market stories... World Indices..................................... Reuters survey of world bourse outlook......... Western European IPO diary.......................... European Asset Allocation........................ Reuters News at a Glance: Equities............... Main currency report:...............................