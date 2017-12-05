Italy - Factors to watch on Dec. 5

The following factors could affect Italian markets on Tuesday.

ECONOMY

ISTAT releases monthly bulletin on the state of the economy in November (1000 GMT).

Markit releases November service Pmi data (0845 GMT).

COMPANIES

TELECOM ITALIA

(*) CEO Amos Genish is expected to present to the board on Tuesday an accord for buying content from broadcaster Mediaset , several newspapers reported.

Il Sole 24 Ore said that independent directors have asked for a new discussion at Tuesday’s meeting on the recently approved joint-venture between TIM and Vivendi’s pay-TV arm Canal+.

UNICREDIT

Shareholders in UniCredit gave their near unanimous approval on Monday to proposed changes in its governance rules to make Italy’s top bank more attractive to investors.

The lender said on Monday that units Bank Hungary and Jelzalogbank had sold a 44.3 million euro non-performing portfolio composed of retail mortgages.

BANCA CARIGE

The Italian bank aims to agree the sale of its consumer credit unit to London-based alternative investment firm Chenavari by Dec. 6 when a vital 560 million euro ($664 million)cash call ends.

Shareholder Compania Financiera Lonestar said on Monday it had told its depositary bank to subscribe to Carige’s cash call to keep its current 6.001 percent stake and remained committed to raise it to 9.99 percent.

(*) Retail shareholders have subscribed to the cash call for 100 million euros, La Stampa reported.

(*) Creditis is worth 100-110 million euros, La Stampa and Il Messaggero respectively reported.

TOD‘S, MONCLER

Deutsche Bank has raised its rating on both stocks to “buy” from “hold”.

CNH INDUSTRIAL

Unit CNH Industrial Capital has established a new programme under which it may issue short-term, unsecured, unsubordinated commercial paper notes on a private placement basis.

PRYSMIAN

The Italian cable maker holds a press conference in Milan to give further details on its acquisition of U.S. rival General Cable, with Prysmian Chef Executive Valerio Battista.

AXELERO

Chairman Leonardo Cucchiarini attends conference on PIR in Milan (1600 GMT).

GRUPPO WASTE ITALIA

Ordinary shareholders’ meeting (1000 GMT).

ITALIAN WINE BRAND

Ordinary and extraordinary shareholders’ meeting (0900 GMT).

