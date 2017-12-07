Italy - Factors to watch on Dec. 7

The following factors could affect Italian markets on Thursday.

Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).

For a complete list of diary events in Italy please click on .

POLITICS

Former Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi, whose Democratic Party (PD) is shedding support in opinion polls, suffered a further setback on Wednesday when two allies said they would not contest next year’s election.

DEBT

The Italian Treasury said on Wednesday it would offer 4.75 billion euros ($5.60 billion) in 12-month bills at an auction on Tuesday.

ECONOMY

Bank of Italy releases November data on Target 2 liabilities and European Central Bank funding to Italian banks.

COMPANIES

Bourse After Hours market closed.

BANCA CARIGE

Shareholders in Banca Carige took up 66 percent of a 500 million euro ($590 million) cash call demanded by regulators, leaving the Italian bank to rely on accords with a number of investment firms to fill up the gap. (*) The lender said on Thursday it had signed a binding agreement for the sale of 80.1 percent of Creditis consumer credit unit to Chenavari Investment Managers for 80.1 million euros. (*) The bank’s CEO Paolo Fiorentino told La Repubblica shares not taken up in its rights issue would not be enough to meet demand from investors wanting to enter capital or raise stakes.

ATLANTIA, HOCHTIEF

Atlantia and Hochtief are preparing to improve rival offers for Spain’s toll-road operator Abertis in a nearly 20 billion euro takeover battle that is likely to be resolved by sealed bids early next year, sources close to the talks said.

LEONARDO

Canada’s decision to shun Boeing jets could open the way for European rivals seeking to supply new fighters, assuming the government can sort out major procurement challenges, three sources familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.

CREDITO VALTELLINESE

Fitch Ratings has downgraded Creval to ‘B-’ from ‘BB-’ and placed them on ‘rating watch evolving’, saying “prospects for Creval’s ongoing viability have weakened because the decision to materially accelerate the reduction of impaired loans will crystalise losses”.

ENEL

Standard & Poor’s raised Enel’s rating to ‘BBB+’ from ‘BBB’, and revised its outlook to ‘stable’ from ‘positive’. Enel said S&P appreciated the company’s focus on networks and renewable generation as well as its effort to simplify corporate structure.

UNILEVER

Italy’s antitrust agency said on Wednesday it had fined Unilever’s Italian unit more than 60 million euros ($71 million) for abusing its dominant position in the country’s ice cream market.

AMAZON

Italy’s competition regulator said on Wednesday two logistical units of Amazon operating in the country had to be considered as “postal service” providers and had to take measures to meet requirements for being such.

IPO, DE CECCO

Italian pasta maker De Cecco has picked UniCredit and Credit Suisse to help it prepare for an initial public offering (IPO) of its shares, several sources close to the matter said on Wednesday.

For Italian market data and news, click on codes in brackets:

20 biggest gainers (in percentage)............

20 biggest losers (in percentage).............

FTSE IT allshare index

FTSE Mib index........

FTSE Allstars index...

FTSE Mid Cap index....

Block trades..........

Stories on Italy...... IT-LEN

For pan-European market data and news, click on codes in brackets: European Equities speed guide................... FTSEurofirst 300 index.............................. DJ STOXX index...................................... Top 10 STOXX sectors........................... Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors...................... Top 10 Eurofirst 300 sectors................... Top 25 European pct gainers....................... Top 25 European pct losers........................ Main stock markets: Dow Jones............... Wall Street report ..... Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............ FTSE 100............... London report........... Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt market stories CAC-40................. Paris market stories... World Indices..................................... Reuters survey of world bourse outlook......... Western European IPO diary.......................... European Asset Allocation........................ Reuters News at a Glance: Equities............... Main currency report:...............................