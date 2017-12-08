Italy - Factors to watch on Dec. 8

The following factors could affect Italian markets on Friday.

DEBT

Italy on Thursday bought back 450 million euros of its May 2019 zero-coupon bond.

POLITICS

Italy’s anti-establishment 5-Star Movement supports the European Union and wants significant law-making powers transferred from governments to the European Parliament, its leader Luigi Di Maio told Reuters.

COMPANIES

ATLANTIA

Spain’s government on Thursday asked the country’s stock market regulator to revoke the authorisation it gave in October for Atlantia’s 16-billion-euro ($18.88 billion) takeover bid for Spanish toll-road operator Abertis.

MEDIASET

Chairman Fedele Confalonieri told reporters on the sideline of an event on Thursday he hoped the broadcaster would be able to resolve its dispute with France’s Vivendi over a collapsed pay-TV deal by Dec. 19, when a Milan court is due to hold a hearing over damages claims.

TELECOM ITALIA

The phone group said on Thursday it had received preliminary non-binding bids for its Persidera unit and potential buyers were now looking at the financial data of the company.

(*) ENEL

As Mediaset and Telecom Italia draw closer on content agreements, Sky is considering an agreement with broadband operator Open Fiber, controlled by Enel and state lender CDP, to use its network to take Sky content into homes, La Repubblica said.

BANKS

Financial regulators reached a long-sought deal on Thursday to harmonize global banking rules, capping a decade-long effort to make banks more resilient although falling short of their own initial hopes.

(*) BANCA CARIGE

The bank’s main shareholder Malacalza Investimenti, which owns around 17.6 percent of the lender, has received the go ahead from the ECB to raise its stake up to 28 percent, Secondo il Secolo XIX newspaper said.

(*) BANCO BPM

Binding bids for non-guaranteed bad loans worth a nominal 2 billion euros are expected next Monday-Tuesday, MF said.

(*) CREDITO VALTELLINESE

The lender’s leading shareholder Denis Dumont and US fund Cerberus are interested in taking up to 20-25 percent of the bank in its planned capital increase, MF said.

(*) BANCA POPOLARE DI SONDRIO

The constitutional court has set a hearing on the reform of Italy’s Popolari banks aimed at transforming them into joint stock companies for March 20, Il Sole 24 Ore said. The ruling is of interest to Popolare Sondrio since, along with Popolare di Bari, it has not yet changed its governance rules ahead of the ruling.

