Italy - Factors to watch on Feb. 13

POLITICS

Bologna, John Hopkins University School of Advanced International Studies celebrates 63th anniversary of SAIS Europe, European Parliament President Antonio Tajani gives speech on “The Future of Europe” (1730 GMT).

ECONOMY

Rome, European Investment Bank (EIB) presents annual report and EIB investments survey of Italian companies with Deputy Chairman Dario Scannapieco, Economy Minister Pier Carlo Padoan (1330 GMT).

Rome, Economy Minister Pier Carlo Padoan attends anniversary event of “Patti Lateranensi” treaty between Italy and the Catholic Church (1630 GMT).

DEBT

Treasury sells 2.0-2.5 billion euros 0.20 percent BTP bonds due Oct. 15, 2020; 2.5-3.0 billion euros 1.45 percent BTP bonds due Nov. 15, 2024; 1.750-2.250 billion euros 3.45 percent BTP bonds due March 1, 2048. Subscriptions close at 1000 GMT.

COMPANIES

YNAP

Richemont said on Monday it had filed the documents relating to its takeover offer for all shares of Yoox Net-A-Porter with the Italian market regulator Consob.

TELECOM ITALIA

Telecoms firms in Italy have lost an appeal against a ruling that bills must be issued monthly rather than at shorter intervals, to avoid over-charging customers, a consumer group said on Monday. (*) Telecom Italia CEO Amos Genish told unions, reiterating past comments on the matter, that there are no plans for an initial public offering of the yet to be created network company nor are there any plans on the table to merge the network assets with those of Open Fiber. (*) In a statement, the unions said that Genish described the network separation as a purely technical matter to ensure equivalence of access to all operators and was not a financial operation.

INTESA SANPAOLO

Chairman Gian Maria Gros-Pietro attends conference on “European Union: A Story of Friendship, Some Contrast and Many Opportunities” in Rome (0900 GMT).

AUTOGRILL

The company said it had extended its partnership with Leon, the British “Naturally fast food” brand, leading to new openings in Europe and the Middle East.

PIRELLI

CEO Marco Tronchetti Provera attends news conference presentation of an art exhibition in Milan (1030 GMT).

UBI BANCA, BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA

UBI Banca denied media speculation that it could be in talks about a tie-up with Banca Monte dei Paschi, adding there did not exist “any kind of negotiations with MPS”.

(*) GUCCI, KERING

Luxury goods group Kering on Tuesday posted better-than-expected sales growth in the fourth quarter, as its Italian fashion label Gucci confirmed its status as one of the industry’s star performers in 2017.

(*) RECORDATI

Goldman Sachs raised the company’s rating to ‘neutral’.

ESPRINET

Board meeting on Q4 results.

RENO DE MEDICI

Board meeting on Q4 results.

SABAF

Board meeting on Q4 results, followed by conference call (1500 GMT).

