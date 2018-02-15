Italy - Factors to watch on Feb. 15

The following factors could affect Italian markets on Thursday.

ECONOMY

ISTAT releases December foreign trade data (0900 GMT).

Bank of Italy releases December data on public finances, state borrowing and debt.

Rome, Economy Minister Pier Carlo Padoan attends a book presentation “Finance and investment: the European case” (1630 GMT).

COMPANIES

CREVAL

Mid-sized lender Creval will offer new shares at 0.10 euros each from Monday, in a 700 million euro ($869 million) offer that will test investor demand for Italian banks ahead of a general election. (*) The bank said on Thursday it had signed an underwriting agreement for the capital increase with a pool of banks. (*) The Milan stock exchange said on Thursday Creval’s capital increase was to be considered “highly dilutive”, adding it would apply the so-called “rolling model” to the transaction.

(*) TELECOM ITALIA

Italian market watchdog has asked Telecom Italia for information about its alleged overly-aggressive policies with suppliers, Il Sole 24 Ore said in an unsourced report.

LEONARDO

Leonardo CEO Alessandro Profumo said on Wednesday that the company does not need to raise equity on the market.

Britain on Wednesday submitted its final offer of Eurofighter Typhoon jets to Belgium, the UK’s defence ministry said, in a proposal which includes 34 planes and support services. The Eurofighter Typhoon is a joint project between British defence group BAE Systems, France’s Airbus and Italy’s Leonardo, and Britain said the proposal had the support of all three nations plus Germany.

UNICREDIT, ENEL

Bridgewater has shown its hand in Europe with a $22 billion bet against some of the continent’s biggest companies, filings reviewed by Reuters show, part of a bigger shift by the world’s largest hedge fund manager.

Bridgewater’s short positions amount to more than $4.5 billion in France and top $7.3 billion in Germany, while in Spain its shorts in four groups amount to almost 1.4 billion euros ($1.7 billion) and in Italy include Unicredit and Enel.

MEDIOBANCA

Allianz spa Chairman Claudia Parzani declined to comment on recent media speculation saying the Italian bank was looking at the potential acquisition of Allianz Bank.

(*) SAIPEM

The oil service group said it had won a new engineering and construction onshore contract in Oman worth around $750 million.

(*) MAIRE TECNIMONT

The company said it had been awarded a $215 million refining project by JSC Gazprom Neft – Omsk refinery.

CEMENTIR

Cementir Holding said on Wednesday it had acquired an additional 38.75 percent stake in Lehigh White Cement Company (LWCC) to expand its presence in the United States. It paid a cash consideration of $106.6 million for increasing its shareholding in LWCC to 63 percent, it said.

FALCK RENEWABLES

The company said it had completed the acquisition of a solar power project in Massachusetts requiring investments of $10.7 million.

INDUSTRIAL STARS OF ITALY 3

Board meeting on H1 results.

NOVA RE

The real estate group said on Wednesday it had approved its 2018-2024 industrial focusing on hospitality.

