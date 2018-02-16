Italy - Factors to watch on Feb. 16

The following factors could affect Italian markets on Friday.

Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).

For a complete list of diary events in Italy please click on .

COMPANIES

ENI

Releases preliminary FY results (0600 GMT), followed by conference call (1100 GMT).

A Nigerian court has set a hearing over a disputed 2011 oilfield deal for June 18, the country’s financial crimes watchdog said on Thursday, part of a string of international corruption probes into the purchase. The case relates to a purchase of the offshore OPL 245 oilfield in Nigeria by oil majors Royal Dutch Shell and Eni in 2011.

TELECOM ITALIA

Italy’s Antitrust authority said on Thursday it was investigating Italy’s TIM, Vodafone, Fastweb and Wind Tre on suspicion of operating anti-competitive billing practices.

The phone group said it had always complied with existing regulation and that it categorically ruled out any coordination of its commercial strategy with other operators with regards to billing rules.

TIM’s top investor Vivendi on Thursday said it supported TIM’s management under the leadership of CEO Amos Genish and that it is having “positive” discussions with Italy’s government over the use of the so-called “golden powers” on TIM.

MEDIASET

Vivendi’s CEO said on Thursday the group still hopes to find an agreement with the Italian broadcaster.

EXOR

The group said on Thursday it privately placed a 200 mln euro non-convertible bond to refinance its short-term debt.

BB BIOTECH

Board meeting on FY results (preliminary results on Jan. 19).

ZUCCHI

Saving shareholders’ meeting (1400 GMT).

ALITALIA

Transport Minister Delrio said on Thursday there weren’t the conditions to sell the airline “in this moment” and that the government would continue to work in that direction.

For Italian market data and news, click on codes in brackets:

20 biggest gainers (in percentage)............

20 biggest losers (in percentage).............

FTSE IT allshare index

FTSE Mib index........

FTSE Allstars index...

FTSE Mid Cap index....

Block trades..........

Stories on Italy...... IT-LEN

For pan-European market data and news, click on codes in brackets: European Equities speed guide................... FTSEurofirst 300 index.............................. DJ STOXX index...................................... Top 10 STOXX sectors........................... Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors...................... Top 10 Eurofirst 300 sectors................... Top 25 European pct gainers....................... Top 25 European pct losers........................ Main stock markets: Dow Jones............... Wall Street report ..... Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............ FTSE 100............... London report........... Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt market stories CAC-40................. Paris market stories... World Indices..................................... Reuters survey of world bourse outlook......... Western European IPO diary.......................... European Asset Allocation........................ Reuters News at a Glance: Equities............... Main currency report:...............................