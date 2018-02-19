Italy - Factors to watch on Feb. 19

The following factors could affect Italian markets on Monday.
Capital increase starts; ends on March 8.
In the prospectus for its upcoming cash call published on Saturday, Creval said its business plan envisaged 803 million euro capital strengthening.
The lender said on Monday that the European Central Bank had authorised the use of internal risk models, boosting core capital by around 80 basis points.
Mid-sized Italian banks will merger among them to create two main groups that will compete with UniCredit and Intesa Sanpaolo in the next few years, Flavio Valeri, Chief Country officer of Deutsche Bank in Italy, told Affari&Finanza/La Repubblica on Monday. According to Valeri, Italian lenders could shed bad loans without asking shareholders for more capital.
The shoemaker aims at growing in the United States and China, where it still has a small presence, its newly appointed CEO Matteo Mascazzini told Affari&Finanza/La Repubblica on Monday, adding he was working at developing the group’s digital strategy.
The real estate group is sounding investors out about a potential capital increase to fund new investments, its CEO Giuseppe Roveda told Affari&Finanza/La Repubblica on Monday.
Greece has received two binding bids for a 66 percent stake in its gas grid operator DESFA, the Greek privatisation agency said on Friday. Bids were submitted by a consortium of Italy’s Snam, Spain’s Enagas and Belgium’s Fluxys, and a consortium of Spain’s Regasificadora del Noroeste, Romania’s Transgaz and the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development.
Rai Way said on Friday it had submitted a joint binding offer with infrastructure fund F2i to buy Telecom Italia unit Persidera.
The firm said on Monday it had reached an agreement with Armani to distribute Emporio Armani Spring/Summer 2018 and Fall/Winter 2018 collections.
The group CEO said on Monday it would launch a takeover bid at 5.30 euros/shares aimed at delisting.
General Cable Corporation shareholders approve the acquisition by Prysmian. The transaction is expected to close by the third quarter of 2018.
Cerved said on Friday its unit CCM had signed special servicing agreements for about 14.5 billion euros of non-performing loans from Monte dei Paschi.
Italian eyewear group said on Friday its Chief Executive Officer Luisa Delgado would retire from the company at the end of this month for personal reasons.
Board meeting on preliminary FY results, followed by conference call (1630 GMT).
Reverse stock split on ordinary shares.
Crescita and Cellularline present ‘Business Combination’ with Crescita CEO Antonio Tazartes, Crescita Chairman Alberto Toffoletto, Cellularline co-CEOs Christian Aleotti and Marco Cagnetta (1200 GMT).
Board meeting on FY results.
Board meeting on preliminary FY results, followed by conference call (1630 GMT).
Board meeting on preliminary FY results.
Alitalia
Rome newspaper Il Messaggero reported that the sale of Alitalia will come after the March 4 elections and that Air France has posed new conditions.
