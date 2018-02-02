Italy - Factors to watch on Feb. 2

The following factors could affect Italian markets on Friday.

ECONOMY

ISTAT releases basket of goods used to calculate inflation in 2018 (0900 GMT) and January flash CPI and HICP data (1000 GMT).

COMPANIES

FIAT CHRYSLER

Italy car sales rose 3.36 pct in January while Fiat’s market share was 28.5 percent.

FERRARI

Sportscar maker Ferrari is looking to double core earnings to 2 billion euros by no later than 2022 and become debt free a year earlier, betting on firm demand for supercars and new launches, including hybrids and a SUV.

(*) INTESA SANPAOLO China’s CEFC is in talks with Intesa Sanpaolo to buy a stake in its soured loan unit, Il Sole 24 Ore said. The paper said the talks are running in parallel with those between Scandinavian debt collector Intrum Justitia and Intesa, it said.

(*) CREDITO VALTELLINESE

The lender has raised the amount of bad loans it wants to sell by June to 2.2 billion euros, Il Messaggero said. Algebris and Bain will buy about 600 million euros of doubtful loans while Algebris will also take part in the bank’s planned 700 million euro cash call. The CET1 ratio end 2017 should be more than 10 percent, the paper said.

FINCANTIERI

The French Finance minister said on Thursday the alliance between Naval Group and Fincantieri would yield concrete industrial projects.

LEONARDO

The Italian Industry Minister said Leonardo will remain part of Fincantieri naval group.

(*) SIAS, ASTM

The companies said that jointly controlled EcoRodovias signed an agreement to buy Brazil’s MGO for 600 million brazilian reals.

