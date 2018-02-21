Italy - Factors to watch on Feb. 21

The following factors could affect Italian markets on Wednesday.

Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).

For a complete list of diary events in Italy please click on .

POLITICS

ISPI-Italian Institute for Studies on International Politics holds prize-giving ceremony “Premio ISPI 2017”, awarding Italian Prime Minister Paolo Gentiloni, in Milan (1115 GMT).

DEBT

Treasury announces sale of 6-month BOT bills, with relative amounts to be auctioned on Feb. 26.

COMPANIES

(*) MONCLER

The traditional catwalk show is dead and the way forward is to attract customers with new products each month, the chairman of Moncler said, as the luxury group kicked off Milan fashion week by revealing not one, but eight new collections.

ATLANTIA

Extraordinary shareholders’ meeting (1000 GMT).

MEDIOBANCA

Main shareholders’ pact holds meeting (0930 GMT).

MEDIASET

The broadcaster said on Tuesday the deed of merger of Videotime into Mediaset was signed and should be effective starting from March 1, 2018. (*) An attempt for mediation to settle the dispute between Mediaset and French media group Vivendi has failed, Il Messaggero said, and the two companies are heading straight for the court hearing set for Feb. 27. The paper said the parties were unwilling to engage in mediation after the process to create a joint venture between Telecom Italia and Vivendi’s pay-TV arm Canal+ was put on hold following objections from some independent directors. (*) Italian communications regulator AGCOM is putting pressure on Vivendi to put a 20 pct stake in Mediaset into a trust by April 18 or else be fined up to five percent of its revenues, as warned last year, Il Messaggero added.

(*) TELECOM ITALIA

The company is likely to hold a board meeting Friday to discuss the sale of its stake in broadcasting unit Persidera, Il Messaggero said. Persidera in turn has called a board meeting for March 2, the paper added.

Opinions on the sale of Persidera differ between the broadcasting unit’s two shareholders, Telecom Italia and publisher GEDI, which can veto some extraordinary moves, Il Sole 24 Ore said. TIM values Persidera at below 200 million euros versus GEDI’s valuation for the unit of 353 million euros, the paper added.

TIM and GEDI have sent a letter to infrastructure fund F2i and towers group RaiWay, saying they considered their joint offer for Persidera unsatisfactory, MF said, adding that the advisors were now working on trying to find a solution.

(*) CREDITO VALTELLINESE

The bank has sent unions a letter to start negotiations regarding plans to cut 400 jobs, MF said.

BANCA FARMAFACTORING (*) BFF Luxembourg sold a 10.1 percent stake in Banca Farmafactoring at 5.75 euros per share via an accelerated bookbuilding procedure, it said on Wednesday. BFF increased the number of shares to be sold in the placement from the initial target of 8.8 percent given strong demand.

COIMA RES

Board meeting on FY results.

TENARIS

Board meeting on FY results.

For Italian market data and news, click on codes in brackets:

20 biggest gainers (in percentage)............

20 biggest losers (in percentage).............

FTSE IT allshare index

FTSE Mib index........

FTSE Allstars index...

FTSE Mid Cap index....

Block trades..........

Stories on Italy...... IT-LEN

For pan-European market data and news, click on codes in brackets: European Equities speed guide................... FTSEurofirst 300 index.............................. DJ STOXX index...................................... Top 10 STOXX sectors........................... Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors...................... Top 10 Eurofirst 300 sectors................... Top 25 European pct gainers....................... Top 25 European pct losers........................ Main stock markets: Dow Jones............... Wall Street report ..... Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............ FTSE 100............... London report........... Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt market stories CAC-40................. Paris market stories... World Indices..................................... Reuters survey of world bourse outlook......... Western European IPO diary.......................... European Asset Allocation........................ Reuters News at a Glance: Equities............... Main currency report:...............................