Italy - Factors to watch on Feb. 6

INTESA SANPAOLO

Presents FY results and business plan (0900 GMT) followed by news conference. (*) Intesa SanPaolo ISP.MI set an ambitious goal to cut bad debts under a new business plan unveiled on Tuesday that targets 6 billion euros ($7.4 billion) in profits in 2021 on rising interest and fee income. (*) For 2017, the bank which reported a 3.8 billion euro net profit, excluding an extraordinary state contribution for the acquisition of Veneto-based lenders.

FIAT CHRYSLER

The carmaker said on Monday Tim Kuniskis had been appointed head of Alfa Romeo and Maserati brands.

TELECOM ITALIA

TIM Participações SA, Brazil’s third-largest wireless carrier, on Monday reported fourth-quarter net income of 604 million reais ($185 million), up 66 percent from a year earlier, as customers continued to shift to pricier plans in a recovering economy. (*) Telecom Italia may consider an initial public offering for its broadcasting services unit Persidera, MF said, adding the move may also be intended to push up the price of the offers TIM had already received for the company. (*) Telecom Italia and Federmanager, an association representing managers, have reached a deal regarding the exit of 100 executives at TIM and some of the companies it controls, Il Sole 24 Ore said.

(*) GENERALI

The insurer said on Tuesday it had completed the sale of its entire stake in Generali Nederland N.V. and its subsidiaries to ASR Nederland N.V.

(*) FERRARI

Berenberg raised its target price on the stock to 125 euros from 110 euros.

BANCA CARIGE

Credito Fondiario, an Italian bad loan specialist that in late 2017 backed a vital capital raising at Banca Carige, has cut slightly its stake in the lender, a regulatory filing showed.

CREDITO VALTELLINESE

Hosking Partners holds 5.06 percent of Italy’s Creval as of Jan. 26, a filing by Italy’s market watchdog Consob showed on Monday.

IPO, ITALO

Global Infrastructure Partners III funds (GIP) has presented an offer to buy railway group Italo, the Italian firm said on Monday.

ENEL

Private equity investor Terra Firma has launched the sale of its Italian solar-power asset platform RTR, which could be worth more than 1 billion euros ($1.2 billion), sources said on Monday. Italian utility Enel, in tandem with infrastructure fund F2i, has already said it would be looking at RTR.

CEO Francesco Starace attends event on Motorsport in Milan (0930 GMT).

FINECOBANK

Board meeting on FY results.

AEFFE

Board meeting on FY results (revenues).

BENI STABILI

Board meeting on FY results.

