Italy - Factors to watch on Feb. 8

POLITICS

The leader of Italy’s right-wing Northern League said on Wednesday his party was preparing the ground to leave the euro zone and called the euro a “German currency” which had damaged Italy’s economy.

Conference on “Company Plan 4.0 Innovation and Skills” with Industry Minister Carlo Calenda, Economy Minister Pier Carlo Padoan, ISTAT President Giorgio Alleva, trade unions general secretaries Carmelo Barbagallo for UIL, Susanna Camusso for CGIL, Annamaria Furlan for CISL Prime Minister Paolo Gentiloni in Turin (1000 GMT).

ECONOMY

OECD releases December composite leading indicator (1100 GMT).

DEBT

Treasury announces sale of BTP bonds, with relative amounts to be auctioned on Feb. 13.

The Treasury said it would sell 6.5 billion euros in 1-yr bills on Monday.

COMPANIES

(*) UNICREDIT

Italy’s biggest bank said on Thursday its turnaround plan was making progress after it posted a 2017 net profit of 3.7 billion euros net of extraordinary items, from an 11.8 billion euro loss the previous year.

The bank’s CEO said in a call 2018 net income will be between 2017 adjusted result of 3.7 billion and 2019 target of 4.7 billion euros.

The bank’s board presented its own list of candidates for the board for the years 2018-21 that will be presented to shareholders for approval at an AGM scheduled for April 12. The list includes the names of Fabrizio Saccomanni as chairman and Jean Pierre Mustier as CEO.

BANCO BPM

Italy’s third-largest bank has stepped up its target for shedding bad debts in an effort to lower them to around 11.5 percent of its total loans by the end of 2020.

The bank reported on Wednesday a 558 million euro net profit for 2017, compared with a 1.6 billion euro loss the previous year as a result of loan writedowns.

BANCO BPM, ANIMA HOLDING

The two companies struck an agreement concerning the transfer of mandates for the management of assets underlying insurance products, for a cash consideration of 120 million euros. The deal also foresees the launch of a new 20-years strategic partnership in the insurance business between Banco BPM and Anima.

(*) ATLANTIA

Spain’s Abertis has proposed shareholders to sell its stake in Hispasat to Red Electrica.

(*) TECNOINVESTIMENTI

Shareholder Cedacri said it had completed the sale of 4.25 percent of Tecnoinvestimenti capital to institutional investors at 6.7 euros per share.

M&A, ITALO

The shareholders of Italian railways group Italo have accepted a 1.98 billion euro ($2.43 billion) takeover offer by Global Infrastructure Partners (GIP) and scrapped plans for listing the company on the Milan bourse.

BANCA POPOLARE DI VICENZA

The court is expected to decide on the winding down.

BANCA IFIS

Board meeting on FY results.

BANCA POPOLARE DI SONDRIO

Board meeting on FY results.

BANCO DESIO

Board meeting on FY results.

BPER BANCA

Board meeting on FY results, followed by conference call (1700 GMT).

CREDITO EMILIANO

Board meeting on preliminary FY results.

PRIMA INDUSTRIE

Board meeting on “Impairment Test”.

AUTOGRILL

Board meeting on preliminary FY results (revenues).

BANCA PROFILO

Board meeting on preliminary FY results.

BANCA SISTEMA

Board meeting on preliminary FY results, followed by conference call.

UBI BANCA

Board meeting on FY results (press release on Feb. 9).

BUZZI UNICEM

Board meeting on preliminary FY results.

ANIMA HOLDING

Board meeting on FY results.

