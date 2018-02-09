Italy - Factors to watch on Feb. 9

The following factors could affect Italian markets on Friday.

ECONOMY

ISTAT releases December industrial output data (0900 GMT).

Bank of Italy releases December data on bank lending and domestic government bond holdings at Italy-based banks.

Verona, Assiom Forex starts annual congress (1300 GMT); ends on Feb. 10. Workshop on Italian banks with ASSIOM FOREX President Luigi Belluti, Bank of Italy official Magda Bianco, Banco BPM Director General Maurizio Faroni, banking association ABI Director General Giovanni Sabatini (1400 GMT).

Milan, Moody’s Credit Trends conference on “Where Are the Credit Markets Heading in 2018?” (0820 GMT).

COMPANIES

ATLANTIA

Italy’s largest motorway operator Atlantia has secured financing to raise its takeover bid for rival Abertis but any improved offer could take up to a month to materialise, two sources familiar with the matter told Reuters.

ENI

The Italian oil and gas group Eni said on Thursday it denied any wrong doing and any involvement in alleged attempts to meddle in judicial investigations.

TELECOM ITALIA

The chairman of Italian broadband group Open Fiber said on Thursday Telecom Italia’s plan to separate its fixed line network was good news, but more was required.

BPER

Italy’s sixth-largest lender has raised its ambitions for reducing its bad loans after reporting its results on Thursday. The bank will aim for a ratio of gross non-performing exposures (NPE) of 15 percent by year-end, after reporting 19.8 percent at the end of December, Chief Executive Alessandro Vandelli said in a post-results conference call.

BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA

Board meeting on preliminary FY results.

(*) MEDIOBANCA

The Italian investment bank raised its dividend guidance on Friday after second-quarter profit beat forecasts on higher net interest income and fees.

Chief Executive Alberto Nagel said the company would temper shareholder remuneration with “tactical M&A”, adding the bank’s M&A targets were in wealth management and consumer finance. He also said the company could sell its Generali shares “at the right price” to speed up capital reinvestment in businesses where the bank wants to grow.

BANCA CARIGE

Board meeting on preliminary FY results, followed by conference call (1545 GMT).

(*) UBI BANCA

The bank reported a 2017 net profit of 690.5 million euros from a loss of 830.2 million a year before. A conference call will follow (1330 GMT).

UNIPOL and UNIPOLSAI (*) Insurer UnipolSai reported a 2017 consolidated net profit of 537 million euros, up 1.8 percent from a year before.

Conference call (1100 GMT).

(*) M&A, ALITALIA

The chances of striking a deal on the sale of Italy’s struggling carrier Alitalia before national elections due on Mar. 4 are “effectively low”, Italy Industry Minister Carlo Calenda said in an interview with Italian newspaper La Stampa on Friday.

BANCO DI DESIO

The lender reported a 2017 net profit of 43.7 million euros, up from 25.6 million euros the previous year.

(*) MAIRE TECNIMONT

The company has been awarded contracts for a overall value of about $315 million.

CREDITO EMILIANO

Conference call on FY results (0930 GMT).

BANCA GENERALI

Board meeting on preliminary FY results, followed by conference call (1300 GMT).

BANCA FINNAT

Board meeting on preliminary FY results, followed by conference call.

