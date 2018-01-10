Italy - Factors to watch on Jan. 10

The following factors could affect Italian markets on Wednesday.

POLITICS

Rome, “Southern European Countries Summit” with Italian Prime Minister (PM) Paolo Gentiloni, French PM Emmanuel Macron, Spanish PM Mariano Rajoy (1800 GMT).

The leader of Italy’s anti-establishment 5-Star Movement, which leads opinion polls ahead of a March 4 election, said on Tuesday that pulling Italy out of the euro zone was no longer a goal of his party.

ECONOMY

Bank of Italy releases November data on bank lending and domestic government bond holdings at Italy-based banks.

DEBT

Treasury offers 7.5 billion euros 12-month BOT bills.

Italy’s Treasury said on Tuesday it had picked Banca IMI, Barclays Bank, ING Bank, JP Morgan and Royal Bank of Scotland to issue a new 20-year BTP bond in the near future.

COMPANIES

(*) BANKS, UBI BANCA, BPER BANCA

An arbitrator at market regulator Consob has ruled that investors in four small banks that were taken over by UBI Banca and BPER Banca last year can seek compensation from the two buyers, several papers reported. Italy’s resolution fund has committed cover potential claims up to a certain amount, La Stampa added.

(*) ASSET MANAGEMENT

Italian asset management industry could reap 3.5 billion euros a year in additional revenues thanks to new MiFID II regulation, Il Sole 24 Ore said, citing a study by Excellence Consulting.

BANCA CARIGE

Areo II Sarl, a vehicle linked to London-based hedge fund Chenavari, had a stake of 4.9 percent in the regional lender, a filing published by the Italian market watchdog showed on Tuesday. According the filing, Areo II cut its stake to 4.9 percent from an initial 6.77 percent owned after the bank’s rights issue.

BRUNELLO CUCINELLI

Italian fashion group Brunello Cucinelli said on Tuesday its top investor Fedone had completed the placement of 4.08 million shares of the company, equal to a 6 percent stake, at a price of 26 euros per share through an accelerated book building on the market.

(*) TELECOM ITALIA

The phone group is willing to spend up to 700 million euros to facilitate the exit of thousands of employees, several media reported.

Infrastructure fund F2i might be the only company presenting a binding offer for Telecom Italia’s Persidera unit by a Jan. 15 deadline, Il Messaggero said. The paper adds Discovery may decide not to bid and keep renting frequencies from Persidera instead, while Rai Way and EI Towers have yet to find a partner in the bid that would hold a majority stake and would thus allow either company to surpass a limit imposed by the EU and regulator AGCOM of having five multiplexes.

(*) BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA

BC Partners and Apax are expected to submit a binding offer for the lender’s IT platform, possibly assisted by some industrial partners, MF said. The equity value of the deal is seen close to 500 million euros, the paper added.

(*) SNAM

The European Investment Bank is expected to give its ok to a 1.5 billion euro loan requested by the TAP AG consortium, MF said.

DANIELI

Danieli said on Tuesday it got a order from Nucor Corporation for an operation to be built in Missouri.

BENI STABILI

General Manager Alexei Dal Pastro holds news conference (1030 GMT).

UNIEURO

Board meeting on Q3 results closed on Nov. 30, 2017.

