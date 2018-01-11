Italy - Factors to watch on Jan. 11

The following factors could affect Italian markets on Thursday.

THURSDAY JANUARY 11

POLITICS

Rome, French President Emmanuel Macron meets Italian President Sergio Mattarella (0830 GMT) and Prime Minister Paolo Gentiloni (1045 GMT).

ECONOMY

ISTAT releases November retail trade data (0900 GMT).

DEBT

Treasury offers 2.5-3.0 billion euros 0,20 percent BTP bonds

due Oct. 15, 2020; 2.5-3.0 billion euros 1,45 percent BTP bonds due Nov. 15, 2024. Subscriptions close at 1000 GMT.

COMPANIES

INTESA SANPAOLO

Intesa SanPaolo is considering selling its debt collection business and a bad loan portfolio to Sweden’s Intrum Justitia, the two companies said on Wednesday.

CEO Carlo Messina attends presentation of “4.0 Tourism Pact” between Italian Culture Ministry and Intesa SanPaolo in Rome (1100 GMT)

PIRELLI, MEDIOBANCA

Pirelli said on Wednesday it had reaped 152.8 million euros from the sale of a 1.78 percent stake in Mediobanca.

TELECOM ITALIA

The company plans to cut 4,500 people this year by sending them into early retirement, spending 700-800 million euros in incentives, Il Messaggero reported quoting union sources. Overall job cuts under a draft restructuring plan submitted to unions could reach 11,000-12,000, of these 3,000 people would be replaced by new hires so as to lower the average age of the workforce.

(*) Telecom Italia submitted to Italy’s government at the end of December a plan detailing measures it proposes to adopt to comply with so-called “golden power” rules, Il Sole 24 Ore reported.

UNIEURO

Unieuro said in light of the positive trend of revenues in December the company was confident it would reach annual targets set.

(*) ALITALIA

EasyJet has dropped private equity Cerberus as a bidding partner for Alitalia and is now considering teaming up with Air France-KLM, Il Sole 24 Ore reported citing three sources close to the matter.

