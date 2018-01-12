Italy - Factors to watch on Jan. 12

The following factors could affect Italian markets on Friday.

Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).

For a complete list of diary events in Italy please click on .

POLITICS

French President Emmanuel Macron heaped praise on Prime Minister Paolo Gentiloni in Rome on Thursday, less than two months before national elections in Italy that opinion polls say the ruling centre-left government will lose.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday it had never entered the heads of Russian officials to meddle in any foreign elections, including the vote scheduled in Italy in March.

ECONOMY

Rating agency DBRS reviews sovereign debt rating on Italy.

ISTAT releases November industrial output (0900 GMT).

Rome, state lender agency Cassa Depositi e Prestiti CEO Fabio Gallia and European Council Development Bank Deputy Governor Carlo Monticelli sign an agreement for the financing of private reconstruction in the areas affected by seismic events, Economy Minister Pier Carlo Padoan attends (1400 GMT).

COMPANIES

FIAT CHRYSLER

A report by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) said that after running surpluses in meeting greenhouse gas emission limits, automakers ran a 9 gram per mile deficit. Fiat had the biggest deficit, falling 28 grams per mile of the requirements but the company had credits banked to meet the requirements. The company purchased nearly 2.5 million megagrams of emissions credits in 2016 from Tesla Inc, the EPA said.

Chiarman and Agnelli Foundation Chairman John Elkann attends news conference to present ‘COMBO Laboratorio Didattico’ project(1030 GMT).

INTESA SANPAOLO

The lender’s sudden change of plan for tackling bad debts was driven by the European Central Bank’s tough line on problem loans, sources familiar with the matter said on Thursday.

BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI

The bank said on Thursday it completed the issue of a 10-year ‘Tier 2’ subordinated bond of 750 million euros.

(*) ATLANTIA

Spain’s energy minister Alvaro Nadal said lawyers were looking at a new possible stop to Atlantia’s bid for Spanish peer Abertis, MF said. Abertis satellite unit Hispasat is a strategic asset, its acquisition cannot be treated as an ordinary commercial operation, and it needs ministerial authorisation, it said. Nadal did not say however if the Spanish market regulator would be challenged for having authorised Atlantia’s offer without Madrid’s permission.

(*) TELECOM ITALIA

The 15 January deadline for binding offers to buy Telecom Italia unit Persidera could be delayed, Il Sole 24 Ore said. Suitors, including iinfrastructure fund F2i, have asked for a further 2-3 weeks, it said. (*) SNAM

The gas group said it would continue its share buyback programme for up to 195.8 million euros and had signed an enhanced buyback agreement with a primary intermediary agent for a period of up to 3 months.

(*) DOBANK

The bank has an exclusive to manage a 2 billion euro non performing loan platform from the four major Greek banks, MF said. The amount could rise to 5 billion euros.

BANCO DESIO

The regional lender said on Thursday it planned further sales of NPEs, with the use of state-backed guarantees, as part of its 2018-2020 business plan. It said it expected it fully-phased CET1 ratio to be 12 percent by the end of the three years.

IREN

The group was awarded four lots for the supply of electricity to the Italian public administration.

IPO

Italian high-speed rail firm NTV aims to an initial public offering by the first quarter of the year, according to minutes of a shareholders meeting in December, confirming what Reuters already reported in December.

ACEA and OPEN FIBER (IPO-EOF.MI)

News conference to present a project for infrastructure and services in Rome (1000 GMT).

(*) ALITALIA

There are five offers for the airline as Air France-KLM and Delta Air Lines come into the fray, Il Sole 24 Ore said. Air France is in tandem with EasyJet while Delta is running alone, the paper said. The sale could now occur after the elections given the longer list of suitors and attention from Brussels into a bridge loan given Alitalia by Rome, Il Messaggero said.

For Italian market data and news, click on codes in brackets:

20 biggest gainers (in percentage)............

20 biggest losers (in percentage).............

FTSE IT allshare index

FTSE Mib index........

FTSE Allstars index...

FTSE Mid Cap index....

Block trades..........

Stories on Italy...... IT-LEN

For pan-European market data and news, click on codes in brackets: European Equities speed guide................... FTSEurofirst 300 index.............................. DJ STOXX index...................................... Top 10 STOXX sectors........................... Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors...................... Top 10 Eurofirst 300 sectors................... Top 25 European pct gainers....................... Top 25 European pct losers........................ Main stock markets: Dow Jones............... Wall Street report ..... Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............ FTSE 100............... London report........... Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt market stories CAC-40................. Paris market stories... World Indices..................................... Reuters survey of world bourse outlook......... Western European IPO diary.......................... European Asset Allocation........................ Reuters News at a Glance: Equities............... Main currency report:...............................