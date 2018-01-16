Italy - Factors to watch on Jan. 16

The following factors could affect Italian markets on Tuesday.

Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).

For a complete list of diary events in Italy please click on .

ECONOMY

ISTAT releases December final CPI and HICP data (0900 GMT) and November foreign trade data (1000 GMT).

Economy Minister Pier Carlo Padoan meets members and supporters of the Democratic Party in Rome (1700 GMT).

POLITICS

A report by Italy’s finance police points to potentially suspicious elements in the sale of AC Milan soccer club by Silvio Berlusconi’s holding company to a Chinese group last year, two sources close to the matter said on Monday. The holding company, Fininvest, declined to comment.

Italian culture and society risk being eradicated by Islam, Northern League leader Matteo Salvini, an ally of former prime minister Silvio Berlusconi, said on Monday as he vowed to halt a migrant “invasion”.

COMPANIES

FIAT CHRYSLER

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV’s CEO has no intention of breaking up the company or selling off individual brands to China or any other parties, he said on Monday, adding the group was counting on its coveted Jeep brand to drive profit. (*) Global automakers on Monday urged the Trump administration not to terminate the North American Free Trade Agreement and expressed hope the United States, Canada and Mexico can successfully conclude a modernized and improved trade pact.

YOOX NET-A-PORTER

The luxury online retailer said on Monday full year preliminary net revenues for 2017 were 2.1 billion euros, in line with analyst estimates. (*) Barclays raised its price target on the stock to 27.30 euros from 27.25 euros. (*) Credit Suisse cut its price target on the stock to 27.50 euros from 29 euros.

POSTE ITALIANE

The group said on Monday it would appeal Italian regional court TAR against a 23 million euro fine issued by the Antitrust authority for alleged anti-competitive business practices.

(*) TELECOM ITALIA, MEDIASET

The phone group’s board is set to hold an extraordinary meeting on Wednesday to discuss the pay-TV joint venture with Canal+, Il Sole 24 Ore said, but added that a potential future involvement of Mediaset in the JV will not be part of the talks.

Il Messaggero said TIM Chairman Arnaud de Puyfontaine wants to start the talks on the JV from scratch after concerns raised by some board directors and market regulator Consob. The the board may also discuss matters relating to the golden power decree, the network and planned job cuts at that meeting, the paper added.

French low-cost operator Iliad is talking to TIM to rent the Italian phone group’s fibre optic cable to connect the antenna’s for its mobile network, Il Sole 24 Ore said, adding the discussions were progressing well. (*) SALVATORE FERRAGAMO

Jefferies cut its price target on the stock to 21 euros from 23 euros.

TERNA

CEO Luigi Ferraris attends presentation of ITP-International Training Program, organised by Luiss University and Terna in Rome (1630 GMT).

AZIMUT

The group’s chairman said on Monday it had no intention to delist the company.

M&A, ALITALIA

Italy will take more time to consider the expressions of interest in struggling carrier Alitalia before starting exclusive talks with one of the interested parties, the industry and transport ministers said in a joint statement on Monday.

Low-cost airline Wizz Air has also shown an interest in Alitalia, Corriere della Sera said, without giving any details.

For Italian market data and news, click on codes in brackets:

20 biggest gainers (in percentage)............

20 biggest losers (in percentage).............

FTSE IT allshare index

FTSE Mib index........

FTSE Allstars index...

FTSE Mid Cap index....

Block trades..........

Stories on Italy...... IT-LEN

For pan-European market data and news, click on codes in brackets: European Equities speed guide................... FTSEurofirst 300 index.............................. DJ STOXX index...................................... Top 10 STOXX sectors........................... Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors...................... Top 10 Eurofirst 300 sectors................... Top 25 European pct gainers....................... Top 25 European pct losers........................ Main stock markets: Dow Jones............... Wall Street report ..... Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............ FTSE 100............... London report........... Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt market stories CAC-40................. Paris market stories... World Indices..................................... Reuters survey of world bourse outlook......... Western European IPO diary.......................... European Asset Allocation........................ Reuters News at a Glance: Equities............... Main currency report:...............................