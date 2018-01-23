Italy - Factors to watch on Jan. 23

The following factors could affect Italian markets on Tuesday.

DEBT

Treasury announces sale of CTZ and BTPei bonds, with relative amounts to be auctioned on Jan. 26.

COMPANIES

INTESA SANPAOLO

The lender said on Monday it would approve its new business plan on Feb. 5 and present it the following day.

(*) CARIGE

The bank’s top investor, Malacalza Investimenti, has sent a letter to the bank’s board asking for clarification on Carige’s recent capital increase, La Stampa said. In the letter dated Jan. 11, Malacalza criticised the way the banks guaranteeing the cash call managed the operation, the lawyers and those in charge of communication and said it could challenge it, if necessary, the paper added.

(*) CREVAL

The lender may accelerate to June a planned sale of 2.1 billion euros in non-performing loans, Il Messaggero said, adding that Algebris was among various parties interested in the portfolio. The paper adds that Algebris could also become a shareholder in the bank.

(*) UBI

The lender is studying a possible sale of non-performing loans with a gross value of at least 1 billion euros, MF said.

UNICREDIT

Shareholders representing 0.28 percent of Unicredit’s capital have exercised their right of withdrawal with regards to the scrapping of a 5 percent threshold in shareholders’ voting rights, the lender said on Monday.

SNAM

The group said on Monday it had privately placed a 350 million euros 2-year floating rate bond.

MEDIASET

The bids received in the auction to broadcast Italy’s Serie A soccer matches for the 2018-2021 seasons did not reach the minimum amount required and private talks to assign the lots will be considered, a source told Reuters on Monday. The Italian broadcaster had presented an offer for the digital terrestrial television package.

GEQUITY

Ordinary and extraordinary shareholders’ meetings.

(*) IPO, ITALO

Italian high-speed railway group Italo said on Tuesday it would offer between 35-40 percent of its shares in an initial public offering expected to be completed by February, subject to market conditions and regulatory approvals.

(*) M&A, ALITALIA

Hungarian low-cost airline Wizz Air is interested in Italy’s struggling carrier Alitalia but only regarding short and medium-haul routes, Chief Executive Jozsef Varadi told La Repubblica newspaper in an interview.

