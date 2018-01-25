Italy - Factors to watch on Jan. 25

The following factors could affect Italian markets on Thursday.

POLITICS

Italian Prime Minister Paolo Gentiloni sent a message to U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday that leaders can defend their countries’ interests but must respect existing international agreements.

ECONOMY

ISTAT releases November orders and sales data (0900 GMT); December non-EU foreign trade (1000 GMT).

Italian banking association ABI holds news conference on “Bank’s Role to Support Sustainable Growth and Green Finance” with ABI Director General and European Banking Federation (EBF) Executive Committee President Giovanni Sabatini, EBF Director General Marie-Anne Barbat-Layani in Rome (1300 GMT).

Presentation of a report on global economy and Italy with UBI Banca Management Board President Letizia Moratti and CEO Victor Massiah in Milan (1630 GMT).

DEBT

Treasury announces sale of BTP and CCTeu bonds, with relative amounts to be auctioned on Jan. 30.

COMPANIES (*) BANCO BPM

The lender is weighing the possibility to increase the amount of soured loans to be sold this year to 5 billion euros from 3 billion euros, MF reported adding Mediobanca, Banca Akros and Prelios could advise the bank on the plan.

ENI

Italian oil and gas group Eni said on Wednesday afternoon that it was carrying out exploratory drilling in the Black Sea in a Rosneft-led ROSN.MM offshore project - while ensuring its activities comply with U.S. sanctions on Russia.

FIAT CHRYSLER

Board meeting on Q4 and FY results, followed by conference call (1300 GMT).

(*) STMICROELECTRONICS

STMicroelectronics capped its best year since 2010 with strong, broad-based revenue growth and rising margins during 2017, and the chipmaker expected solid auto and industrial demand to offset a seasonal smartphone dip in the first quarter.

A conference call will follow at 0830 GMT.

STMicroelectronics said CEO Carlo Bozotti will step down after 2018 shareholder general meeting, adding deputy Ceo Jean-Marc Chery has been proposed as sole member of the managing board. Chery will become president and CEO, while CFO Carlo Ferro will step down.

TOD‘S

Italian luxury group Tod’s said on Wednesday results from the company’s new management team would be visible starting from the second part of the year, though admitting 2018 will be a “year of transition.”

IPO, ITALO

Kepler Cheuvreux sees the enterprise value of IPO candidate Italo at around 2.15 billion euros ($2.7 billion), a copy of a presentation to investors showed.

VITTORIA ASSICURAZIONI

The insurance said on Wednesday it expected a 3.3 percent increase in non-life premiums this year.

CTI BIOPHARMA

The group said its shareholders on Wednesday approved a merger with CTI Biopharma Corp.. As a consequence, shares in the group will be delisted from the Milan bourse.

DE LONGHI

Board meeting on FY preliminary results; followed by conference call.

INDUSTRIA E INNOVAZIONE

Capital increase ends (started on Dec. 29, 2017).

MEDIOBANCA

A special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) promoted by Italian merchant bank Mediobanca and other investors will be listed on the Milan bourse in early February, two market sources said on Wednesday.

