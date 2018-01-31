Italy - Factors to watch on Jan. 31

The following factors could affect Italian markets on Wednesday.

ECONOMY

ISTAT releases December unemployment data (0900 GMT).

Reuters releases January asset allocation poll (1200 GMT).

COMPANIES

SAFILO GROUP

The Italian eyewear group said its 2017 adjusted core profit was set to halve from a year earlier after fourth-quarter sales dropped more than expected, as the loss of its Gucci licence continued to bite.

(*) MEDIASET

The broadcaster spent 78 million euros for the TV rights to the 2018 soccer World Cup in Russia, expecting to reap 115 million euros in advertising revenues from the championship, even though Italy is not going to be present, the MF said.

(*) TELECOM ITALIA

Outgoing deputy chairman Giuseppe Recchi’s powers that include the oversight of TIM’s affairs related to national security and defence should be assigned to someone else within a few weeks, Il Sole 24 Ore said, adding the change may happen without a major board reshuffle if a non-restrictive interpretation of the statute rules is applied.

(*) UNICREDIT

The bank is close to finalising an agreement regarding 900 incentivised voluntary layoffs in Italy that would be compensated with 500-600 young new hires, most of whom would be taken on under apprenticeship contracts, MF said.

ENEL, FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES

Enel is in touch with a number of carmakers including Fiat Chrysler Automobiles as the power utility steps up efforts to benefit from the e-car boom through its recharging technologies.

SALVATORE FERRAGAMO

Publishes full-year revenues

PRELIOS

The board of the Italian group has deemed adequate the price of 0.116 euros a share offered by Lavaredo to buy out other investors in the company.

Lavaredo, an investment vehicle indirectly owned by investment firm Davidson Kempner Capital Management, said market regulator Consob had approved the buyout offer’s document.

EMAK

Board meeting on FY preliminary results.

TECNOINVESTIMENTI

Board meeting on FY preliminary results.

