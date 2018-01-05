Italy - Factors to watch on Jan. 5

The following factors could affect Italian markets on Friday.

ECONOMY

ISTAT releases Q3 Deficit/GDP ratio (0900 GMT) and December flash CPI and HICP data (1000 GMT).

DEBT

Treasury announces sale of 12-month BOT bills, with relative amounts to be auctioned on Jan. 10.

COMPANIES

Bourse After Hours market closed.

BANCA CARIGE

The lender’s top shareholder Malacalza said on Thursday he could raise a stake in the bank but would stay below 30 percent.

(*) TELECOM ITALIA, MEDIASET

A potential content agreement between the two groups, including ‘free to air’ channels, movies, TV series and soccer matches, could be worth some 480 millions euros, or 3 cents of a euro per share, la Repubblica reported. The content would then be available to the joint-venture between Telecom Italia (TIM) and Vivendi’s Canal+, but there could be obstacles to the deal after questions have been raised over the way the joint-venture was approved, the report added.

(*) TELECOM ITALIA

The group’s controlling shareholder, France’s Vivendi , and not TIM itself, will file an appeal to the country’s head of state against the government’s decision on the use of golden powers, Il Messaggero reported. Vivendi would do so before Jan. 16, date on which it is expected to present the Italian government with its plans linked to Rome’s golden powers, the report added. Il Messaggero added that the group is working on several projects, including a voluntary redundancy scheme aimed at 100 managers in the group.

(*) FIAT CHRYSLER

JP Morgan raised the carmaker to ‘overweight’ from ‘neutral’ and raised the target price to 21 euros per share from 14.60 euros per share.

(*) LEONARDO

JP Morgan cut the defence group’s target price to 12 euros per share from 15 euros per share.

ASTALDI

The construction group was awarded a 73 million contract for the construction of a hospital in the southern city of Bari.

(*) SALINI IMPREGILO, AS ROMA

The construction company is well-positioned to win a future tender as general contractor for the new AS Roma stadium, reported Il Sole 24 Ore. The report added that the group has had contacts with the club’s chairman James Pallotta, although these have been only “preliminary and purely informative”.

In a separate report, Il Sole 24 Ore said that Goldman Sachs is working for Pallotta to find the funds to build the stadium and that the investment bank is trying to get other lenders involved to get a loan of 300-400 million euros.

