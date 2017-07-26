Italy - Factors to watch on July 26

The following factors could affect Italian markets on Wednesday.

POLITICS

Rome, Italian Prime Minister Paolo Gentiloni meets Libya’s Prime Minister Fayez al-Sarraj. (0800 GMT)

ECONOMY

ISTAT releases July consumer and business confidence data (0800 GMT).

DEBT

Italy’s Treasury said on Tuesday it would offer up to 7.75 billion euros over three bonds at auction on Friday.

Treasury sells CTZ and BTPei bonds. Subscriptions close at 0900 GMT.

COMPANIES * UNICREDIT, SOCIETE GENERALE

The chief executive of the French bank, Frederic Queda, when asked in an interview with Il Sole 24 Ore about the possibility of a tie-up with UniCredit, said he did not foresee any tie-ups.

(*) TELECOM ITALIA

Chairman Arnaud de Puyfontaine will take over Cattaneo’s powers on an interim basis, while Amos Genish could be appointed chief operating officer rather than managing director, according to Il Sole 24 Ore and la Repubblica said on Wednesday. The new management structure should be unveiled in August.

According to La Stampa, deputy chairman Giuseppe Recchi could be appointed CEO of the company to replace the outgoing Flavio Cattaneo. But political pressure is being applied for Vincent Bollore, head of TIM‘S main shareholder Vivendi, to appoint TIM board member Franco Bernabe.

FINCANTIERI (*) France’s economy minister said the state will exercise its pre-emption rights on the STX shipyard if Italian investors do not accept the current offer. He said the French proposal to split control of STX France in equal parts of France will expire on Thursday.

Italy rejected a French proposal on Tuesday to split ownership of the STX France shipyard equally with Paris, saying it wanted the state-owned Fincantieri shipbuilder to have a majority stake and control of the board, a Treasury source said.

The shipbuilder said on Tuesday it expects revenues to increase in the second half of the year and said that the group’s full-year results will be “consistent” with business plan targets.

Conference call on H1 results (0700 GMT).

SNAM (*) Gas grid company said EBIT in first six months was 714 mln euros, net profit came in at 504 mln euros. To hold conference call on results later on Wednesday.

SNAM, EDISON

The gas group said on Tuesday that it signed a final agreement with Edison for the acquisition of 100 percent of Infrastrutture Trasporto Gas (ITG) and 7.3 percent of capital of Adriatic LNG for 225 million euros.

(*) PRELIOS, INTESA SANPAOLO, UNICREDIT

Intesa said Burlington Loan Management had signed a deal to buy 44.9 percent of Prelios from Intesa, UniCredit, Pirelli and Fenice at 0.105 euros per share.

EI TOWERS, MEDIASET

The CEO of the mast company, controlled by private broadcaster Mediaset, said on Tuesday that the group would have look into buying Telecom Italia’s broadcasting unit Persidera but cannot do so because of antitrust rules.

The group said on Tuesday revenue for the first half of the year was up to 131 million euros, from 125.1 million euros a year ago.

MEDIASET

The Italian private broadcaster said on Tuesday it appointed former AC Milan CEO Adriano Galliani as president of the group’s pay-TV unit Premium.

MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA

Italy’s fourth biggest bank will delay the release of first-half results, originally scheduled for July 28, as it awaits a state bailout, two sources close to the matter said on Tuesday.

A2A

Italy’s biggest regional utility said on Tuesday it was considering appealing a decision by a Montenegro court which has seized the group’s stake in Elektroprivreda Crne Gore (EPCG) .

CNH INDUSTRIAL

Board meeting on H1 results, followed by conference call (1330 GMT).

EDISON

Board meeting on H1 results.

MONCLER

Board meeting on H1 results, followed by conference call. (1700 GMT)

AMPLIFON

Board meeting on H1 results, followed by conference call.

GEDI GRUPPO EDITORIALE

Board meeting on H1 results.

HERA

Board meeting on H1 results.

SALINI IMPREGILO

Board meeting on H1 results.

STMICROELECTRONICS

Releases Q2 earnings results (before European bourses opening), followed by conference call (0730 GMT).

