Italy - Factors to watch on July 28

ECONOMY

ISTAT releases Q2 wage inflation data (0800 GMT).

DEBT

Treasury sells BTP and CCTeu bonds. Subscriptions close at 0900 GMT.

COMPANIES

TELECOM ITALIA

Telecom Italia said on Thursday Chairman Arnaud de Puyfontaine will temporarily take on most of the powers held by outgoing chief executive Flavio Cattaneo, who is stepping down following clashes with top investor Vivendi.

Separately, a source close to the matter told Reuters Vivendi’s chief convergence officer, Amos Genish, will be appointed general manager for operations at Telecom Italia (TIM) on Friday.

The company said roup earnings before interest, tax, depreciations and amortisation (EBITDA) rose 10.4 percent to 4.1 billion euros and revenues increased by 7.4 percent to 9.8 billion euros. (*) Big international private equity funds, which invest in Telecom Italian, are planning to launch a proxy fight to face off with top investor Vivendi, Il Sole 24 Ore said.

Chairman Arnaud de Puyfontaine told the Telecom Italia board he reserved the right to explore all M&A options, Il Sole 24 Ore said. “The M&A era is starting,” the paper quoted him as saying.

ENI (*) The Italian oil major swung to a net profit in the second quarter from a loss the previous year boosted by higher production and oil prices, beating expectations.

Conference call to follow in afternoon.

ENEL, TELECOM ITALIA

Italy’s top utility is not interested in merging its fiber-optic infrastructure business with that of Telecom Italia, CEO Francesco Starace said on Thursday.

ENEL

Italy’s top utility Enel is interested in small bolt-on acquisitions to fuel growth but sticks to its view that big transformational deals create no value.

FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES

The car maker’s chief executive, Sergio Marchionne, will present a new five-year plan in early 2018, he said on Thursday, launching the next stage of a strategic revamp that could also include some asset sales. (*) U.S. and California regulators are expected to approve Fiat Chrysler’s request to sell 2017 diesel vehicles, two sources said on Thursday – a move that may help the Italian-American automaker win approval for a software fix for older diesel models.

FINCANTIERI

France will nationalise the STX France shipyard to prevent an Italian firm taking majority control, the economy minister said on Thursday, triggering an angry response from Rome to President Emmanuel Macron’s first big industrial policy decision.

France’s decision to nationalise the STX France shipyard to prevent an Italian firm taking majority control was “grave and incomprehensible”, Rome’s economy and industry ministers said in a statement on Thursday.

PRYSMIAN

The chief executive of the world’s biggest cable maker, said the possible sale of U.S. rival General Cable BGC.N could accelerate sector consolidation and added the Italy-based group hoped to be part of the game.

MEDIASET

Italian banker Ennio Doris told Reuters on Thursday he does not intend to increase his stake in Mediaset MS.MI, at a time when the private broadcaster is at the centre of a legal battle with French group Vivendi.

(*) UNICREDIT

The lender said it would sell stakes it holds in two funds managed by F2i SGR to Ardian, in a deal expected to generate a gross profit of 90 million euros.[nI6N1JX026

(*) BANCA CARIGE

The board meeting scheduled for Aug. 3 will examine the preliminary proposals received by the bank on real estate assets and bad loans Carige has put on the block, MF reported, adding a foreign investor was interested in all the properties on sale.

SAIPEM

The oil services group said it was awarded contract variations related to the Zohr field offshore Egypt worth $900 million.

(*) ITALGAS

The gas distributor said first-half core earnings rose 22 percent.

Conference call to follow later in the day.

(*) SAFILO

The company said it had renewed a five-year licensing agreement with JCPenney for the design, manufacturing and distribution of optical frames and sunglasses for the Liz Claiborne brand for women and Claiborne for men in the U.S. and Canada.

LEONARDO

Holds conference call on H1 results.

ACEA

Board meeting on H1 results.

ANIMA HOLDING

Board meeting on H1 results.

ANSALDO STS

Board meeting on H1 results, followed by conference call.

AUTOGRILL

Board meeting on H1 results, followed by conference call.

GEOX

Board meeting on H1 results; releases results with conference call at 1530 GMT.

PIAGGIO

Board meeting on H1 results.

SARAS

Board meeting on H1 results, followed by conference call (afternoon).

