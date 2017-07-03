Italy - Factors to watch on July 3

The following factors could affect Italian markets on Monday.

POLITICS

Milan, “Innovation Summit 2017 in Fashion, Automotive and Tourism Sectors”, opening with video message by Prime Minister Paolo Gentiloni, expected attendees include Gucci Chairman and CEO Marco Bizzarri, Pirelli CEO Marco Tronchetti Provera (1230 GMT).

Italian President Sergio Mattarella said on Friday that early national elections this year were unlikely.

ECONOMY

Markit/ADACI releases June PMI manufacturing (0745 GMT).

ISTAT releases May unemployment data (0800 GMT).

Transport Ministry releases June car sales data (1600 GMT).

June state sector borrowing requirement data.

COMPANIES

BANCA CARIGE

Expected to hold board meeting today or on July 4.

Genoa-based Banca Carige CRGI.MI has been thrust into the spotlight as Italy’s remaining large problem bank after Rome’s decision to wind down two ailing regional lenders and its planned bailout of Monte dei Paschi di Siena.

(*) A2A

The utility said it had informed the government of Montenegro that it will exercise the put option related to the sale of its entire stake in EPCG for 250 million euros.

BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA

The bank will likely return to trading on the bourse in September, Il Sole 24 Ore said on Saturday.

AS ROMA

The Rome-based soccer club signed a contract on Friday with Sassuolo Calcio for the permanenet acquisition of Lorenzo Pellegrini for 10 million euros.

PININFARINA

The company’s capital increase was concluded with a take up of 99.67 percent for a total value of 26.4 million euros, it said. The unexercised rights will be offered to the market from July 6-12, it added.

Trade ex-dividend: CDR ADVANCE CAPITAL of 0.028 euro per A category share and 0.004328 euro per B category share; FIDIA of 0.20 euro per share; LA DORIA of 0.18 euro per share; PLT ENERGIA of 0.1003 euro per share.

