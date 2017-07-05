Italy - Factors to watch on July 5

The following factors could affect Italian markets on Wednesday.

Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).

For a complete list of diary events in Italy please click on .

ECONOMY

Markit releases June service Pmi data (0745 GMT).

ISTAT releases monthly bulletin on the state of the economy in June (0800 GMT).

European Banking Authority President Andrea Enria speaks before Senate Finance Committee on Banking measures (1300 GMT).

Chamber of Deputies Finance Committee meets on urgent measures for the administrative liquidation of Banca Popolare di Vicenza and Veneto Banca (0730 GMT).

Presentation of report on “The Economy of Lombardy Region”, Bank of Italy Deputy Director General Federico Signorini delivers closing address in Milan (1530 GMT).

Economy Minister Pier Carlo Padoan attends insurers’ association ANIA annual assembly with President, Poste Italiane President Maria Bianca Farina in Rome (0830 GMT).

COMPANIES

BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA

The European Union has approved a 5.4 billion euro state bailout of Italy’s fourth-largest lender, Monte dei Paschi di Siena, taking the total amount of Italian taxpayer funds deployed to rescue banks over the past week to more than 20 billion euros. (*) The bank said on Wednesday it expected to report a net profit of more than 1.2 billion euros ($1.4 billion) in 2021 as part of its restructuring plan approved by the European Commission.

TELECOM ITALIA

Italy’s antitrust authority said on Tuesday it had launched an inquiry into possible abuse by Telecom Italia (TIM) TLIT.MI in the rollout of ultrafast broadband in rural and sparsely populated areas.

(*) ATLANTIA, ABERTIS

JP Morgan and Globalvia are looking in to making a counteroffer to Atlantia’s own bid for Spain’s Abertis, El Economista said on Wednesday, citing unnamed financial sources.

FIAT CHRYSLER

Fiat Chrysler said it sold a total of 26,926 vehicles in Canada in June, down 7 percent from the year before as sales of its Jeep brand declined.

TERNA

The Italian power grid operator said it had won contracts worth about 415 million euros to build and operate Italy-France interconnector for a private consortium.

MEDIASET

Presents 2017/2018 broadcast programming with Chairman Fedele Confalonieri, CEO Pier Silvio Berlusconi in Montecarlo (1700 GMT).

(*) RCS MEDIAGROUP

The company said it had reached an agreement with Intesa Sanpaolo for financing worth 332 million euros.

(*) MONCLER

Jefferies starts coverage of the company with a ‘buy’ rating and a 24 euro price target.

(*) YOOX NET-A-PORTER

Jefferies starts coverage of the company with a ‘buy’ rating and a 33 euro price target.

(*) SAIPEM

Barclays cuts its rating on the company to ‘equal weight’ from ‘overweight’, and reduces target price to 4.10 euros from 5.50 euros. (*) LEONARDO

JP Morgan raised its target price on the company to 20 euros from 17 euros, rating ‘overweight’.

(*) MAIRE TECNIMONT

Barclays raised its target price on the company to 5.10 euros from 3.80 euros.

MEDIOBANCA

Board meeting.

TAS GROUP

News conference with Chairman Dario Pardi and CEO Valentino Bravi (1000 GMT).

For Italian market data and news, click on codes in brackets:

20 biggest gainers (in percentage)............

20 biggest losers (in percentage).............

FTSE IT allshare index

FTSE Mib index........

FTSE Allstars index...

FTSE Mid Cap index....

Block trades..........

Stories on Italy...... IT-LEN

For pan-European market data and news, click on codes in brackets: European Equities speed guide................... FTSEurofirst 300 index.............................. DJ STOXX index...................................... Top 10 STOXX sectors........................... Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors...................... Top 10 Eurofirst 300 sectors................... Top 25 European pct gainers....................... Top 25 European pct losers........................ Main stock markets: Dow Jones............... Wall Street report ..... Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............ FTSE 100............... London report........... Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt market stories CAC-40................. Paris market stories... World Indices..................................... Reuters survey of world bourse outlook......... Western European IPO diary.......................... European Asset Allocation........................ Reuters News at a Glance: Equities............... Main currency report:...............................