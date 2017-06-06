Italy - Factors to watch on June 6

The following factors could affect Italian markets on Tuesday.

POLITICS

Italy's Constitutional Affairs Committee on Monday signed off on a new electoral law after the main parties reached a deal which could pave the way to a national election in the autumn.

ECONOMY

ISTAT releases monthly bulletin on the state of the economy in May (0800 GMT).

Milan, S&P Global Ratings holds "2017 Italy Bank & Sovereign Event" (0630 GMT).

COMPANIES

VENETO BANCA

Veneto Banca said it had authorised Banca Intermobiliare di Investimenti e Gestioni (BIM) to grant Banca Zarattini & Co a 30-day exclusive to discuss the sale of BIM Swiss unit.

CNH INDUSTRIAL

CNH Industrial NV said it intended to renew a share buyback programme involving the repurchase from time to time of up to $300 million of common shares.

GO INTERNET

The company reported 40,064 clients in both 4G wirelesss and FTTH segments as of May 31, up 16 percent versus same period 2016.

HERA

Chairman Tomaso Tommasi di Vignano and CEO Stefano Venier attends conference on "Creativeness and Innovation" in Bologna (0715 GMT).

