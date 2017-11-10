Italy - Factors to watch on Nov. 10

The following factors could affect Italian markets on Friday.

POLITICS

Conference on “Active Work-Development Policies for Skills Development” with Prime Minister Paolo Gentiloni in Rome (0800 GMT).

ECONOMY

Italy’s new energy strategy needs to give a greater role to green energy to wean the country off reliance on gas and reduce its carbon footprint, the head of Italy’s biggest utility Enel said on Thursday.

The government’s energy roadmap to 2030 will be unveiled on Friday but most details have already emerged from months of consultations, including during parliamentary hearings.

Ratings agency S&P reviews sovereign debt rating on Italy.

ISTAT releases September industrial output (0900 GMT).

Welfare institute INPS Tito Boeri delivers closing address at Cerved presentation of “Cerved PMI 2017 report” with Cerved CEO Marco Nespolo (0800 GMT).

DEBT

Treasury sells 5.5 billion euros in 12-month BOT bills. Subscriptions close at 1000 GMT.

Treasury gives minimum percentage coupon new ‘BTP Italia’ bond due November 2023.

COMPANIES

BANCO BPM

The lender will have enough capital to raise its bad loan reduction goals if needed and won’t need to tap investors for cash, the chief executive of Italy’s third-largest bank said on Thursday.

LEONARDO

The aerospace and defence group said on Thursday it would revise down its 2017 revenue and profit guidance due to difficulties with its helicopter business.

ENEL

ENEL

Italy's new energy strategy needs to give a greater role to green energy to wean the country off reliance on gas and reduce its carbon footprint, the head of Italy's biggest utility Enel said.

(*) UBI

Q3 net profit excluding non-recurring items and including three recently acquired banks at 37.3 million euros.

UNIPOLSAI, UNIPOL GROUP

UnipolSai said its 9-month consolidated net profit was 430 million euros vs 427 million euros a year ago.

Unipol Group said 9-month consolidated net profit was ‍​551 million euros versus 439 million euros a year ago. After the effects of banking sector restructuring plan, it posted a net a loss of 229 million euros.‍​

FERRARI

Ferrari had all the tools to be successful this season but mistakes and mechanical issue thwarted the team’s title ambitions, Kimi Raikkonen told reporters at the Brazilian Grand Prix on Thursday, adding the Italian team needed to do better next year.

(*) SALVATORE FERRAGAMO

Ferragamo family members have signed a new agreement setting out governance guidelines, Corriere della Sera said.

IPO

Italian state-controlled power engineering firm Ansaldo Energia has hired Rothschild to kick off preliminary work on a share sale which could happen after Italy’s general elections next year, sources familiar with the matter told Reuters.

FINCANTIERI

The shipbuilder said on Thursday revenue in the first nine months of the year was up to 3.58 billion eurosand core profits were up to 233 million euros.

Conference call on Q3 results (0800 GMT).

(*) MONDADORI

Ceo Ernesto Mauri told MF in an interview the group could not grow in Italy in its books business because of antitrust reasons and so had to look at foreign markets. As regards France he said “we continue looking for consolidation deals to change our asset base.”

UBI BANCA

Conference call on Q3 results (1400 GMT).

BONIFICHE FERRARESI

Share are suspended from negotiation (also on Nov. 13) ahead of delisting on Nov. 14.

DIGITAL BROS

Board meeting on Q1 results.

ACSM-AGAM

Board meeting on Q3 results.

ANIMA HOLDING

Board meeting on Q3 results.

ATLANTIA

Board meeting on Q3 results, also on interim ex-dividend.

BANCA INTERMOBILIARE

Board meeting on Q3 results.

ERG

Board meeting on Q3 results, followed by conference call (1430 GMT).

IL SOLE 24 ORE

Board meeting on Q3 results.

RCS MEDIAGROUP

Board meeting on Q3 results.

TELECOM ITALIA

Board meeting on Q3 results, followed by conference call.

TERNA

Board meeting on Q3 results, followed by conference call.

DOBANK

Conference call on Q3 results (1000 GMT).

IPO

IPO

Transport firm NTV, which operates high-speed trains in Italy under the Italo brand, has decided to start the process towards listing on the stock market in 2018, it said in a statement on Thursday.

EQUITA GROUP

News conference to present IPO project with Chairman Francesco Perilli, CEO Andrea Vismara in Milan (1100 GMT).

