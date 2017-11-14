Italy - Factors to watch on Nov. 14

The following factors could affect Italian markets on Tuesday.

ECONOMY

ISTAT releases flash preliminary Q3 GDP data (0900 GMT) and October final CPI and HICP data (1000 GMT).

DEBT

Treasury continues offer of new ‘BTP Italia’ bond due November 2023 reserved to small investors; ends on Nov.15 subject to early closure.

COMPANIES (*) TELECOM ITALIA

Telecom Italia is open to commercial agreements with broadband rival Open Fiber but is not interested in the idea of merging their networks, the group’s CEO told a series of Italian newspapers. (*) INTESA SANPAOLO

According to Il Messaggero, there is a difference of 400-500 million euros in the evaluation of the asset/liability base of Popolare Vicenza and Veneto Banca which Intesa might have to give back to the vehicle managing the two regional lenders’ bad loans.

(*) BANCO BPM

The bank has opened bids for the securitisation of about 3 billion euros of state-guaranteed secured and unsecured loans, Il Messaggero said. Preliminary offers have alreadycome in from Cerved, DOBANK, Fonspa and Prelios, it said.

A2A, ACSM AGAM

Acsm Agam said it had outlined the guidelines for tie-up plans. The steps envisage the incorporation into Acsm Agam of Aspem, AEVV, Acel Service, Aevv Energie and Lario Reti Gas with the merged company being listed. The governance and shareholder agreements will then pave the way for consolidation of the merged company by A2A.

(*) IREN

The multiutility said it saw core earnings at 2022 of approximately 950 million euro, with an annual growth rate of 3.3 percent with an expected growth in dividend per share equal to 10 percent per year from a previous 8 percent.

(*) MEDIA, WORLD CUP

After the elimination of Italy from the World Cup industry sources see the price of TV rights halving to 85 billion euros from 175 billion euros, La Repubblica writes.

BANCA CARIGE (*) The new shares in the bank’s 560 million euro capital increase could be priced at 5 eurocents, Il Messaggero said. It also said main shareholder Malacalza has secured clearance from the ECB to raise its stake to above 20 percent.

Italian lender Banca Carige said on Monday it would not pay interest maturing Dec. 4 on perpetual subordinated fixed/floating rate notes included in swap offer.

DBRS assigned an A(low) rating to Carige covered bonds issued as part of the 5 billion euro OBG2 guaranteed bond programme.

MOLMED

The company submitted utilization request concerning fourth tranche of share capital increase to be reserved to Societe Generale. ‍SG has confirmed it will subscribe for 12 million ordinary shares of fourth tranche, for an aggregate amount of euro 5.3 million

PININFARINA

Pininfarina said 9-month production value was 62.1‍​ million euros versus 51.7 million euros a year ago.

FILA FABBRICA ITALIANA LAPIS ED AFFINI

9-month core business revenues were 391.5 ‍​million euros versus 309.3 million euros a year ago.

GRUPPO MUTUIONLINE

The company said 9-month revenues were 112.1‍​ million euros versus 98.5 million euros a year ago.

GABETTI PROPERTY SOLUTIONS

Q3 EBIT loss 0.8‍​ million euros versus loss of 0.3 million euros a year ago.

AMBIENTHESIS

9-month revenues were 43.1 ‍​million euros versus 57.2 million euros a year ago.

AEROPORTO GUGLIELMO MARCONI DI BOLOGNA

9-month net profit was 13.6‍​ million euros versus 10.1 million euros a year ago.

FIERA MILANO

Q3 pre-tax loss 13.0‍​ million euros versus loss of 9.2 million euros a year ago.

BRIOSCHI SVILUPPO IMMOBILIARE

9-month net loss ‍​7.0 million euros versus loss of 7.1 million year ago.

POSTE ITALIANE

CEO Matteo Del Fante speaks before Chamber of Deputies Environment and Transport committees (1100 GMT).

AGATOS

Board meeting to re-approve H1 results.

BONIFICHE FERRARESI

Shares are delisted from the Italian Stock Exchange.

IREN

Presents industrial plan and Q3 results (0930 GMT).

ASTALDI

Board meeting on Q3 results.

BRUNELLO CUCINELLI

Board meeting on Q3 results (revenues), followed by conference call (1600 GMT).

CAIRO COMMUNICATION

Board meeting on Q3 results.

CATTOLICA ASSICURAZIONI

Board meeting on Q3 results.

PRELIOS

Board meeting on Q3 results.

SALVATORE FERRAGAMO

Board meeting on Q3 results,followed by conference call (1700 GMT).

TREVI GROUP

Conference call on Q3 results (1500 GMT).

