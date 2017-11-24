Italy - Factors to watch on Nov. 24

The following factors could affect Italian markets on Friday.

ECONOMY

ISTAT releases September orders and sales data (0900 GMT).

Rome, Treasury Director General Vincenzo La Via speaks before Bank Committee (0930 GMT).

DEBT

Treasury announces sale of BTP and CCTeu bonds, with relative amounts to be auctioned on Nov. 29.

COMPANIES (*) TELECOM ITALIA, MEDIASET

The group’s CEO has been in Milan since Thursday to clinch a commercial deal between Telecom Italia, Vivendi and Mediaset which could happen in the next few days, Il Messaggero said. The deal could be worth 600 million euros over 6 years, it said. A second stage could see a deal between Vivendi and Mediaset over the failed Premium pay TV unit sale under which Vivendi would pay the Italian broadcaster 700 million euros, the paper said.

UNICREDIT

The bank said that it will request a GACS state guarantee for the senior tranche of its bad loan securitisation as part of project FINO. It said the senior tranche of the sale obtained an A2 rating by Moody’s and BBB (high) by DBRS and will be offered to investors.

(*) BANKS

Two European directives on banks in the works in Brussels are looking to introduce a waiver on negative accounting effects triggered by massive soured loan disposals, Il Sole 24 Ore said. The newspaper also reported that a document prepared for European Finance ministers rejects the ECB addendum on bad loans.

FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES

The carmaker will recall 1,200 Jeep Compass sports utility vehicles (SUVs) sold in India, for “replacement of the front passenger air bag,” FCA India said in a statement on Thursday.

BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA

The lender said the interest rate on senior debt securities issued in share conversion offer is 0.657 percent.

BANCA CARIGE

The bank is ready to pick U.S. hedge fund Christofferson Robb Company as the buyer of its consumer credit unit Creditis, Il Sole 24 Ore said.

TOD‘S

Even without licenses, “the prospects for increasing revenues are enormous”, CEO Diego Della Valle said in a n interview in La Repubblica.

