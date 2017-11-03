Italy - Factors to watch on Nov. 3

The following factors could affect Italian markets on Friday.

POLITICS

Prime Minister Paolo Gentiloni expected to attend the opening of the 2017-2018 academic year at the Collegio Carlo Alberto in Turin (1630 GMT).

ECONOMY

Presentation of the new “Observatory on Italian Public Accounts” with International Monetary Fund Executive Director Carlo Cottarelli, in Milan (1100 GMT).

COMPANIES

FERRARI

The Italian luxury sportscar maker nudged up its full-year profit forecast on Thursday, but the modest increase disappointed, along with rise in third-quarter earnings that were only in line with expectations, sending the share price lower.

FIAT CHRYSLER

New vehicle registrations in Italy were up 7.1 percent year-on-year in October, according to transport ministry data published on Thursday. Fiat Chrysler said its share of the Italian car market was 26.1 percent in October, compared with 28.16 percent in September this year.

TELECOM ITALIA

The phone group pledged to continue an “open and constructive” dialogue with the government and sector authorities after it was notified that the Italian cabinet approved the government’s so-called “golden power” on the company.

The government decided on Thursday to exercise new golden powers regarding network investment and maintenance plans at Telecom Italia. (*) Macquarie, Terra Firma, Blackstone, Ccarlyle and TPG have decided to pull out of the race for Persidera which is 70 percent owned by Telecom Italia, MF said.

ITALY BANKS

Asked about the reduction of non-performing loans, ECB’s Ignazio Angeloni told Il Sole 24 Ore that the Italian banking system had improved markedly in recent months even if not all banks were moving at the same rate.

PIRELLI

The tyremaker said on Thursday that JP Morgan had partially exercised a greenshoe option, leaving majority stakeholder Marco Polo with 63 percent of its shares.

EI TOWERS

The group reported on Thursday a net profit of 43.6 million euros and revenue for 196.7 million in the first nine months of the year.

EI Tower’s CEO reiterated on Thursday that it could not buy a stake of broadcasting services group Persidera, which is being sold by Telecom Italia, but that it could propose a service company to manage the company’s business.

ITALGAS

The Italian gas distributor said on Thursday it acquired 12 concessions in the Italian regions of Campania and Basilicata from Amalfitana Gas.

ALITALIA

Italian newspaper Il Sole 24 Ore cites Cerberus Chief Communications Officer Jason Ghassemi as confirming the private equity’s interest in investing in Alitalia.

GEQUITY

HRD Italia mandatory full takeover offer on Gequity shares ends (1630 GMT).

MC-LINK

Shares are delisted from the Italian Stock Exchange.

RENO DE MEDICI

Board meeting on Q3 results.

ALITALIA

The carrier expects its EBITDA to break-even in the second half of the year and the group still has 850 million euros of the 900 million euros it was given by the government, a trade union source told Reuters on Thursday.

