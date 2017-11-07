Italy - Factors to watch on Nov. 7

The following factors could affect Italian markets on Tuesday.

Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).

For a complete list of diary events in Italy please click on .

ECONOMY

ISTAT releases September retail trade data (0900 GMT) and monthly bulletin on the state of the economy in October (1000 GMT).

Economy Minister Pier Carlo Padoan (1900 GMT), representatives of Bank of Italy (0930 GMT), State auditor (1030 GMT) speaks before Senate and Chamber of Deputies Budget committee on mini-budget.

DEBT

Treasury announces sale of 12-month BOT bills, with relative amounts to be auctioned on Nov. 10.

COMPANIES

ENI

French oil and gas group Total and Italy’s Eni plan to start drilling in a joint exploration block off the coast of Cyprus by the end of this year or early 2018, President Nicos Anastasiades told French daily Le Figaro.

Italy’s Treasury is in talks over selling its stake in oil firm Eni to state lender Cassa Depositi e Prestiti as part of a bid to cut the country’s sky-high public debt, a source familiar with the matter said on Monday.

TOD‘S

The Italian luxury group said on Monday it was confident it would be able to deliver results “in line with market expectations”, after posting a worse than expected 4.7 percent drop in its nine-month sales.

‘Investor Day’ (0930 GMT).

SNAM

Italian gas grid company Snam said its net profit in the first nine months rose 18.2 percent to 755 million euros, boosted by lower financial charges.

EXOR

French bank Credit Agricole’s Indosuez Wealth Management arm has agreed to buy a majority stake in Italy’s Banca Leonardo, in a deal which it said would add a further 5.9 billion euros to its assets under management. Exor sold its 16.51 percent stake in the bank.

UNICREDIT

The bank said on Tuesday its subsidiary UniCredit Bulbank (Bulgaria) had sold a Bulgarian non-performing credit portfolio worth some 84 million euros to DCA, part of the B2Holding group.

INTESA SANPAOLO

The bank’s CEO could reshuffle top management at the bank in the coming weeks, MF said.

Board meeting on Q3 results on Tuesday, followed by conference call (1400 GMT).

BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA

Board meeting on Q3 results on Tuesday.

(*) CREVAL

The bank is considering a capital increase of around 500 million euros to be launched in the coming months to help it complete the clean up of its balance sheet, Il Sole 24 Ore said.

Board meeting on Q3 results on Tuesday, followed by conference call which will also present 2018-2020 industrial plan (1700 GMT).

MEDIASET

Board meeting on Q3 results on Tuesday, followed by conference call (1700 GMT).

A2A

The government of Montenegro has identified a new partner to buy the 41.7 percent stake of A2A in the Montenegro utility EPCG, MF said. The paper said U.S. fund Contourglobal could be interested as well as Finland’s Fortum.

RISANAMENTO

Q3 revenue 0.3 million euros versus 0.7 million a year ago. Net loss 6.3‍million euros versus loss of​ 1.8 million euros.

VALSOIA

Nine-month sales were ‍​85.1 million euros versus 88.0 million euros a year ago.

MOLMED

operating revenues in Q3 were ‍​6.2 million euros versus 3.7 million euros a year ago.

PIAGGIO GROUP

News conference with Chairman and CEO Roberto Colaninno (1230 GMT).

BANCA FARMAFACTORING

Board meeting on Q3 results, followed by conference call (1600 GMT).

BANCO SARDEGNA

Board meeting on Q3 results.

CAMPARI GROUP

Board meeting on Q3 results, followed by conference call (1200 GMT).

FINECOBANK

Board meeting on Q3 results, followed by conference call (1230 GMT).

INWIT

Board meeting on Q3 results.

PRYSMIAN

Board meeting on Q3 results, followed by conference call (1700 GMT).

RAI WAY

Board meeting on Q3 results, followed by conference call.

