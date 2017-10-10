Italy - Factors to watch on Oct. 10

The following factors could affect Italian markets on Tuesday.

Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).

For a complete list of diary events in Italy please click on .

ECONOMY

ISTAT releases August industrial output (0800 GMT).

Bank of Italy releases August data on bank lending and domestic government bond holdings at Italy-based banks.

COMPANIES

(*) ITALIAN BANKS

The European Central Bank must involve the European Parliament in the decision-making process about new guidelines for bank bad loans, the head of the parliament told ECB President Mario Draghi in a letter published by the Italian press on Tuesday.

INTESA SANPAOLO

The bank is offering 150 million shares of Intesa Sanpaolo which it acquired from Compagnia Di San Paolo‍​, the bookrunner said. The shares are 0.95 percent of capital. (*) Goldman Sachs is selling the shares to institutional investors in an accelerated book-building

CEO Carlo Messina holds news conference in Vicenza (1400 GMT).

(*) SAIPEM

It said on Tuesday it had been awarded new onshore engineering and construction (E&C)contracts in Chile and Mexico worth about $350 million. (*) MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA

Market watchdog Consob is expected to approve at the end of next week the bank’s prospectus to resume trading on the stock exchange, MF said on Tuesday.

(*) CARIGE

Carige is close to reaching its minimum targets in a debt swap plan that is part of a broader capital strengthening plan, Il Messaggero said on Tuesday, adding Generali was taking up the offer for the Tier 1 bond, while Unipol and Intesa Sanpaolo gave a nod to the Tier 2 bond swap.

Main shareholder Malacalza Investimenti said it had told Fondazione Cassa di Risparmio di Genova e Imperia it did not intend to renew the shareholder pact at the next expiry date. So the effects of the pact will cease on May 8, 2018.

ENI

Eni CEO Claudio Descalzi said on Monday he saw no risk of a halt to production at the company’s Val d‘Agri site in southern Italy. He said Eni had acquired data for carrying out studies to see if Crete may be of interest. And he also said the group still needed to start drilling in Cyprus.

The company said the sale of a 30 percent stake in its Zohr field in Egypt to Russia’s Rosneft for $1.125 billion had been completed. It said the company had sold assets worth more than $9 billion in the last 4 years.

TELECOM ITALIA

Italy’s Industry minister Carlo Calenda said the government would assess whether there were grounds for applying special “golden powers” over Telecom Italia’s submarine cable unit Sparkle, adding he believed there were.

FIAT CHRYSLER

The Brazilian auto market should grow 40 percent in the next four years as Latin America’s largest economy emerges from its deepest recession in a century, the new head of Volkswagen in Brazil said on Monday.

Milan Stock Exchange ends “Star Conference” in London.

For Italian market data and news, click on codes in brackets:

20 biggest gainers (in percentage)............

20 biggest losers (in percentage).............

FTSE IT allshare index

FTSE Mib index........

FTSE Allstars index...

FTSE Mid Cap index....

Block trades..........

Stories on Italy...... IT-LEN

For pan-European market data and news, click on codes in brackets: European Equities speed guide................... FTSEurofirst 300 index.............................. DJ STOXX index...................................... Top 10 STOXX sectors........................... Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors...................... Top 10 Eurofirst 300 sectors................... Top 25 European pct gainers....................... Top 25 European pct losers........................ Main stock markets: Dow Jones............... Wall Street report ..... Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............ FTSE 100............... London report........... Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt market stories CAC-40................. Paris market stories... World Indices..................................... Reuters survey of world bourse outlook......... Western European IPO diary.......................... European Asset Allocation........................ Reuters News at a Glance: Equities............... Main currency report:...............................