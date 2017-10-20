Italy - Factors to watch on Oct. 20

The following factors could affect Italian markets on Friday.

ECONOMY

Ratings agency Fitch reviews sovereign debt rating on Italy.

COMPANIES

TELECOM ITALIA, MEDIASET

Telecom Italia’s main shareholder Vivendi is considering appealing the government’s decision to exercise golden powers on the phone incumbent, Il Sole 24 Ore said, adding the French group had declined to comment the issue. If TIM does not meet the government’s conditions, Vivendi might be forced to sell its 23.94 percent stake within 12 months of the special power decree, the paper said.

TIM’s board should approve on Friday a joint venture with CanalPlus in which the Italian group will have 60 percent, La Repubblica said. Further down the line the French company’s stake will fall to 20 percent to make way for Italian broadcaster Mediaset, it said.

FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES

Shares in the car maker fell 6 percent on Thursday amid worries that problems in China were undercutting sales of flagship models such as the Maserati and Alfa Romeo sport utility vehicles.

(*) UNICREDIT

The bank will sell its loan-against-pledge business to Austria’s auction house Dorotheum, Il Sole 24 Ore said. As a result the bank should shed about 200 million euros in loans, it said.

(*) MEDIOBANCA

Several players are interested in becoming the insurance partner of Mediobanca’s retail division CheBanca to develop policies tied to loans and mortgages, MF said, adding a deal should be concluded in coming months.

SALINI IMPREGILO

The builder has placed a 500 million euros bond at an interest rate of 1.75 percent.

MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA

Italy’s market watchdog could approve the bank’s prospectus on Friday, paving the way for its shares to resume trading next week.

SAVE

Shares suspended ahead of de-listing on Oct. 23.

