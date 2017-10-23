Italy - Factors to watch on Oct. 23

The following factors could affect Italian markets on Monday.

POLITICS

Two wealthy regions of northern Italy voted overwhelmingly on Sunday for greater autonomy in referendums that could fan regional tensions in Europe at a time when Spain is striving to prevent Catalonia from breaking away.

Prime Minister Paolo Gentiloni attends conference on “Water and Climate” in Rome (0700 GMT).

ECONOMY

Assogestioni expected to release September fund flows data.

Rating agency Fitch affirmed Italy’s sovereign debt at ‘BBB’, citing support from the country’s diversified, high value-added economy.

DEBT

Treasury announces sale of CTZ and BTPei bonds, with relative amounts to be auctioned on Oct. 26.

COMPANIES (*)LUXOTTICA

Giorgio Armani will keep his 5 percent stake in the group, which will fall to 2.5 percent after a merger with Essilor, Armani told Corriere della Sera in an interview published on Monday.

TELECOM ITALIA

The board of Telecom Italia (TIM) has approved the creation of a joint venture with French media group Vivendi’s pay-TV unit Canal+, strengthening the link between the Italian phone group and its biggest shareholder.

Neither Telecom Italia nor its top shareholder Vivendi are considering a complaint against the Italian government over its use of the golden powers, several newspapers reported on Saturday.

Telecom Italia newly-appointed CEO has promised Italy’s industry minister to end a practice to calculate clients’ invoices on the basis of a 28-day period instead of a 30-day regular month, la Repubblica said on Sunday.

MEDIASET

Sergio Erede, a well-know Italian lawyer, is working on a potential settlement agreement to end the stand-off between the Italian broadcaster and French media group Vivendi over a failed pay-TV deal, Il Sole 24 Ore reported on Saturday. The settlement could involve a compensation of around 400 million euros for Mediaset, the daily added.

ATLANTIA

A counterbid launched by Spain’s ACS, which is complicating Atlantia’s effort to take over toll-road group Abertis, could face hurdles from the European antitrust authority, Il Sole 24 Ore reported on Saturday. Atlantia could raise its offer even to 20 euros each Abertis share, the daily added, citing analysts.

Atlantia is studying how to sweeten its bid on Spain’s Abertis, MF said on Saturday, adding the company would need around 3 billion euros to equal the offer made by rival bidder ACS.

MONTE DEI PASCHI

Italy’s Treasury will likely re-appoint the bank’s current CEO Marco Morelli and Chairman Alessandro Falciai, Il Sole 24 Ore reported on Saturday.

PARMALAT

All the major companies in the dairy sector, are interested in the sale of Australia’s Murray Goulburn, Parmalat Chairman Gabriella Chersicla told Corriere della Sera on Sunday. Parmalat is in talks with Citigroup over the request of a 1.8 billion euro compensation for the group after its crisis in 2004, Chersicla said, adding however that there is no estimate of how much the company could obtain.

BANCA INTERMOBILIARE

Veneto Banca said on Friday it extended the deadline for the sale of its stake in Banca Intermobiliare to Attestor to Oct. 26 with the aim of signing an agreement in the following days.

IPO

The board of the up-market food chain Eataly will vote on Oct. 31 whether to give the go-ahead to the company’s listing, its founder Oscar Farinetti was quoted as saying by several newspapers on Saturday.

SAVE

Shares are delisted.

ITALGAS

Board meeting on Q3 results, followed by conference call.

LUXOTTICA

Board meeting on Q3 results, followed by conference call (1630 GMT).

SAIPEM

Board meeting on Q3 results (press release on Oct. 24).

