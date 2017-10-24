Italy - Factors to watch on Oct. 24

The following factors could affect Italian markets on Monday.

POLITICS

Prime Minister Paolo Gentiloni, Eni President Emma Marcegaglia, CEO Claudio Descalzi visit Eni’s biorefinery in Venice.

ECONOMY

ISTAT releases September non-EU foreign trade (0800 GMT) and Q3 wage inflation data (0900 GMT).

DEBT

Treasury announces sale of 6-month BOT bills, with relative amounts to be auctioned on Oct. 27.

COMPANIES

(*) BANKS

The European Central Bank sent the banks it supervises directly its draft decision on their capital positions at the end of last week, Il Messaggero reported, adding main Italian banks received indications in line with those of the previous year.

LUXOTTICA

Ray-Ban maker Luxottica confirmed its 2017 guidance even after reporting weak third-quarter sales as hurricane-related store closures hit North America, its biggest market.

CEO Massimo Vian told Reuters sales growth at the world’s biggest eyewear maker was now more likely to meet the lower part of the range provided as 2017 guidance.

(*) France’s Essilor said on Tuesday it was hoping to make further progress on its tie-up with Luxottica, a $54 billion transaction currently being investigated by the European Commission over competition concerns. Essilor also confirmed its 2017 outlook after posting stronger third quarter revenues, broadly in line with expectations. It had cut its annual revenue growth target in July, citing snags in China and Brazil.

FIAT CHRYSLER

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV has lodged a complaint with a U.S. regulator seeking “reparations” from a group of shipping companies from Asia, Europe and South America that admitted to fixing prices for shipping vehicles, according to documents made public on Monday.

Board meeting on Q3 results, followed by conference call (1500 GMT).

(*) UNICREDIT

Italy’s biggest bank said it was bringing forward the publication of its third-quarter results to Tuesday morning after accidentally releasing some data relating to the period on Monday.

(*) SAIPEM

The Italian oil services group confirmed its profit guidance for the year on Tuesday thanks to a good order intake in the third quarter and strong offshore business.

(*) MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA

The Tuscan bank said on Tuesday market regulator Consob had approved the prospectus for the re-listing of its shares which would return to trade on the Milan bourse on Wednesday.

The bank also said that retail investors hit by a compulsory debt-to-equity conversion could tender their shares to Italy’s Treasury from Oct. 30 and Nov. 17 to receive in exchange the bank’s senior debt.

ENEL

The Italian utility said its power produced in the third quarter fell 6 percent year-on-year to 63,306 gigawatt hours.

(*) TELECOM ITALIA

The phone incumbent is mulling the idea of raising fixed-line subscription rates for its clients, Il Messaggero said.

ITALGAS

The CEO of Italian gas distributor Italgas, Paolo Gallo, said he hoped to make a couple of acquisitions before year end.

ANSALDO STS

Ansaldo STS said ‍in respect of the Metro System Red Line contract it had requested a refund of payments for an amount of about 35 million euros.

MONCLER

Board meeting on Q3 results (revenues), followed by conference call.

