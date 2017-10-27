Italy - Factors to watch on Oct. 27

The following factors could affect Italian markets on Friday.

Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).

For a complete list of diary events in Italy please click on .

ECONOMY

Ratings agency S&P reviews sovereign debt rating on Italy.

Cabinet expected to meet to propose Bank of Italy Governor.

Italian Prime Minister Paolo Gentiloni has proposed that Bank of Italy Governor Ignazio Visco be re-appointed for a second six-year term, despite widespread criticism of the central banker by political parties, sources said on Thursday. (*) The government and Italy’s President are due to both give their green light on Friday in order to make the appointment official, several dailies reported.

DEBT

Treasury sells 6.0 billion euros 6-month BOT bills. Subscriptions close at 0900 GMT.

COMPANIES

BANKS

The European Central Bank will be “careful” in its drive to reduce the euro zone’s 843 billion euro ($990 billion) pile of bad loans, its vice-president said on Thursday, after Italian complaints that it would hurt the economy.

(*) MEDIOBANCA

Net profit at the Italian investment bank rose 11 percent in the three months to September, helped by the sale of a stake in motorway group Atlantia and lower loan loss charges.

CEO Alberto Nagel told reporters in a post-results call that the base scenario is to cut stake in Generali to 10 percent from 13 percent during plan, but bank is open to other options.

(*) ENI

The Italian oil major swung to a profit in the third quarter of this year thanks to stronger oil prices, but still fell short of expectations.

Conference call scheduled for 1000 GMT.

(*) TELECOM ITALIA

The group’s fixed-line network is a strategic asset and the group is examining the dossier with the national government to find a shared solution, chairman Arnaud De Puyfontaine said in an interview with la Repubblica on Friday.

(*) MEDIASET

Vivendi CEO Arnaud De Puyfontaine said that the French media group was in talks with the private broadcaster to resolve a legal dispute between the two groups.

ATLANTIA, ABERTIS, HOCHTIEF, ACS

Italy’s Atlantia plans to improve its offer for rival Spanish toll roads operator Abertis to trump a 17.1 billion-euro bid from Spanish construction giant ACS’s German unit Hochtief, two sources said.

FINCANTIERI

A mooted alliance between Fincantieri and Naval Group will involve civilian assets, which include shipyard STX France, and military assets, including submarines, according to Fincantieri’s CEO Giuseppe Bono.

UBI BANCA

The bank signed an agreement with unions regarding the job losses expected from the acquisition and integration of Banca Marche, Banca Etruria and CariChieti.

ACEA

Board meeting on Q3 results.

BANCA SISTEMA

Board meeting on Q3 results, followed by conference call.

DANIELI & C.

Annual general meeting (1200 GMT).

DIGITAL BROS

Annual general meeting (0700 GMT).

S.S. LAZIO

Annual general meeting (1300 GMT).

