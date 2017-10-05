Italy - Factors to watch on Oct. 5

The following factors could affect Italian markets on Thursday.

ECONOMY

ISTAT releases monthly bulletin on the state of the economy in August (0800 GMT).

COMPANIES

CARIGE

The troubled Italian lender warned late on Wednesday it could be wound down by European supervisors if its capital strengthening plan fails.

CAMPARI

The Italian beverage group said on Wednesday it agreed to sell its Lemonsoda business to Denmark-based Royal Unibrew A/S RBREW.CO in an 80 million euros ($94.05 million) deal.

EDISON

Spain’s Gas Natural GAS.MC has approved the sale of its Italian retail business to EDF EDF.PA unit Edison and its distribution network to 2i Rete Gas, two sources said on Wednesday.

CREDITO VALTELLINESE

Moody’s has cut its long-term deposit rating on the bank to Ba2 from Ba1 and also placed ratings under review for downgrade.

(*) UNIEURO

The consumer electronics retailer said on Thursday it had a signed a contract to buy 19 shops for 8 million euros and it estimated the acquisition would boost its revenues by 90 million euros per year.

(*) UBI BANCA

The bank plans to have shareholders vote over a proposal to drop its dual board system when they meet to approve 2017 results next year, Corriere della Sera reported.

(*) MEDIOBANCA

Shareholders Pirelli and Gruppo Zannoni have quit a pact among shareholders in the merchant bank, which has been renewed for another two years and accounts now for 28.65 percent of capital.

POSTE ITALIANE

The head of one of Poste Italiane’s PST.MI parcel units said on Wednesday a month-long strike by workers at some contractors was crippling parcel deliveries and hurting restructuring plans.

BANCA NAZIONALE DEL LAVORO

Moody’s has cut the bank’s long-term deposit rating to Baa1 from A3, with a negative outlook.

GIMA TT

Joint global coordinator Mediobanca said in a statement the over-allotment option for Gima TT’s IPO had been exercised in full. As a result, Gima TT’s total global offering, including the shares sold in the overallotment option, amounted to 33,880,000 ordinary shares, or 38.5 percent of GIMA TT’s share capital, for a total consideration of 423.5 million euros.

EXOR

Company holds investor day in Turin.

