Italy - Factors to watch on Oct. 9

POLITICS

In Rome, Italy’s traditional political parties have pledged to back a new electoral law this week that is seen penalising the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement ahead of next year’s national election.

Milan will host the ninth international banking conference on “Banking and Financial Regulation” with expected attendees to include ECB Executive Board member Yves Mersch (0730 GMT) and Intesa Sanpaolo Chairman Gian Maria Gros-Pietro.

ECONOMY

OECD releases August composite leading indicator (1000 GMT).

DEBT

Italy’s Treasury said on Friday it would offer 6 billion euros ($7.04 billion) in 12-month bills at an auction on Oct. 11.

Treasury announces sale of BTP bonds, with relative amounts to be auctioned on Oct. 12.

COMPANIES

Milan Stock Exchange starts “Star Conference” in London; ends on Oct. 10.

PRYSMIAN

U.S. cable manufacturer General Cable Corp has received tentative bids from European rivals Prysmian, Nexans and NKT, two sources familiar with the matter told Reuters, as part of its efforts to find a new owner. The three European cable firms are vying with a handful of U.S. rivals, one of the sources said, adding first round bids came in earlier this week.

ATLANTIA

The Spanish equities watchdog is expected to approve Atlantia’s bid to take over Spanish rival Abertis, La Stampa newspaper reported on Saturday without citing sources. (*) The board of Spanish infrastructure firm Abertis will meet on Monday to discuss moving its head office out of Catalonia as the region’s parliament considers unilaterally declaring independence from Spain, a source familiar with the matter said.

(*) ITALIAN BANKS

Eurozone banks supervisors, having proposed tougher rules that would force banks to set aside more money for new bad loans, favour similar rules for the existing stock of banks’ non-performing loans, a move feared by Italy, according to the Financial Times.

The European Central Bank is expected to publish on Monday morning the outcome of a stress test on European banks, including a handful of Italian lenders, Il Sole 24 Ore said on Sunday, adding the Italian lenders passed the tests.

MEDIASET

Initial talks to resolve a dispute between Mediaset and French media giant Vivendi have begun between legal consultants from both companies, Il Sole 24 Ore newspaper reported on Saturday, adding an agreement would have to be reached by year-end. (*) According to la Repubblica on Monday, Vivendi could be ready to compensate Mediaset over their soured pay-TV deal even though for less than the 3 billion euros in damages requested by the broadcaster. An agreement could also include extending the planned joint venture between TIM and Canal + to Mediaset.

ENI

CEO Claudio Descalzi attends a book presentation “Energy and Climate” in Milan (1600 GMT).

TELECOM ITALIA

Egyptian billionaire Naguib Sawiris said he was willing to invest in Italy’s biggest telephone company, according to an interview published in Il Sole 24 Ore on Sunday. (*) CATTOLICA

The insurance regulator Ivass is putting pressure on the co-operative group to transform itself in a joint-stock company, Affari&Finanza/La Repubblica reported on Monday.

(*) PIRELLI

Berenberg starts coverage with HOLD rating, target price at 6.20 euros/share.

(*) FERROVIE DELLO STATO

Italy’s railways will not be privatised before the general elections due to take place next year, its CEO Renato Mazzoncini told L‘Economia/Corriere della Sera on Monday.

UBI BANCA

Management Board President Letizia Moratti attends conference on “Non-Profit Sector Reform and Financing Instruments” in Milan (0730 GMT).

SS LAZIO

The club said on Friday it posted a profit of 11.38 million euros in the fiscal year ended on June 30.

GIGLIO GROUP

Ordinary and extraordinary shareholders’ meetings (1300 GMT).

