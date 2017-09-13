Italy - Factors to watch on Sept. 13

MILAN, Sept 13 (Reuters) - The following factors could affect Italian markets on Wednesday.

Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).

For a complete list of diary events in Italy please click on .

ECONOMY

ISTAT releases January-June Italian regions export data (0800 GMT).

DEBT

Treasury sells 2.0-2.5 billion euros 0.35 percent BTP bonds due June 15, 2020; 3.5-4.0 billion euros new 1,45 percent BTP bond due Nov. 15, 2024; 1.0-1.5 billion euros 2.25 percent BTP bonds due Sept. 1, 2036. Subscriptions close at 0900 GMT.

IPOs

Italian high-end food retailer Eataly will approve a plan to list at a board meeting in October, MF said, adding UniCredit would advise the group on the project.

COMPANIES

Dutch insurer ASR has agreed to buy the Dutch operations of Generali for 143 million euros ($171 million), a deal that translates into a one-off loss of around 270 million euros for the Italian insurer.

Generali said its Dutch business had contributed around 9 million euros to the group’s operating result in 2016 and its sale will lift its Solvency II ratio by around 1.6 percentage points.

(*) TELECOM ITALIA

Italian Prime Minister Paolo Gentiloni told secret services committee Copasir on Tuesday the government is aware of the strategic importance of Telecom’s Sparkle unit and would use “all available instruments” to protect it, parliamentary sources said.

The appointment of a new CEO at the helm of Telecom Italia, which was expected at the end of the month, could be put on hold while the Rome government assesses whether it has reason to use its special powers over companies of national interest, Il Sole 24 Ore said. After a Sept. 25 meeting that will decide on whether Vivendi failed to give the government notification of its control over Telecom Italia, a further assessment would be required on the possible use of the special powers.

La Repubblica reported that Vivendi had asked the government to be allowed to file a late notification of its dominant influence over Telecom Italia, adding that Rome was not inclined to allow it.

MEDIASET, TELECOM ITALIA

Telecommunications Authority AGCOM Council meets over Vivendi’s stake in Mediaset.

(*) ATLANTIA

The government will notify the European Union in the next few days of a plan to lengthen Atlantia’s unit Autostrade per l‘Italia’s motorway concessions, MF reported. The EU has six months to decide on the matter.

INTESA SANPAOLO, UNICREDIT

The two banks have completed the placement of their entire stakes in France’s Eramet equivalent to a combined 11.176 percent at a price of 57 euros a share.

(*) Intesa and UniCredit are set to contribute 40 million euros each to the Atlante 2 fund which will buy the bad loans of three small failing banks to ease their sale to Credit Agricole , Il Sole 24 Ore reported. Credit Agricole and debt servicer doBank will contribute 30 million euros each while state-owned bad loan manager SGA, together with either Poste Italiane and state agency CDP, will provide the remaining 140 million euros.

(*) POSTE ITALIANE

Italy’s post office is considering entering the car insurance business and has hired consultant McKinsey to study the plan, MF reported.

(*) LEONARDO

The defence group plans to create a division responsible for winning contracts for the whole company under Lorenzo Mariani, MF said.

PIRELLI, MEDIOBANCA

The tyremaker Pirelli, which is preparing to re-list on the Milan bourse after it was acquired by state-owned China National Chemical, said on Tuesday it would exit a shareholder pact linking key investors in the investment bank.

ITALGAS

CEO Paolo Gallo told reporters on Tuesday the company will present a binding offer for the Italian distribution assets of Gas Natural. Gallo also said there could be a bid by a rival player for all of Gas natural’s Italian assets - both the distribution network and the retail client portfolio.

AVIO

Board meeting on H1 results.

WIIT

Board meeting on H1 results.

For Italian market data and news, click on codes in brackets:

20 biggest gainers (in percentage)............

20 biggest losers (in percentage).............

FTSE IT allshare index

FTSE Mib index........

FTSE Allstars index...

FTSE Mid Cap index....

Block trades..........

Stories on Italy...... IT-LEN

For pan-European market data and news, click on codes in brackets: European Equities speed guide................... FTSEurofirst 300 index.............................. DJ STOXX index...................................... Top 10 STOXX sectors........................... Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors...................... Top 10 Eurofirst 300 sectors................... Top 25 European pct gainers....................... Top 25 European pct losers........................ Main stock markets: Dow Jones............... Wall Street report ..... Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............ FTSE 100............... London report........... Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt market stories CAC-40................. Paris market stories... World Indices..................................... Reuters survey of world bourse outlook......... Western European IPO diary.......................... European Asset Allocation........................ Reuters News at a Glance: Equities............... Main currency report:...............................