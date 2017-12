MILAN, Dec 4 (Reuters) - ITALY‘S BETTING COMPANY GAMENET:

* IPO PRICE SET AT 7.50 EUROS PER SHARE, LOWER THAN MINIMUM VALUE OF INDICATIVE PRICE RANGE

* SHARES TO START TRADING ON DEC. 6

* SHARE PRICE IMPLIES COMPANY MARKET VALUE OF 225 MLN EUROS

* PLACED 35 PERCENT OF CAPITAL IN IPO, WITH 52 INVESTORS

* TCP AND ITALY‘S INTRALOT WILL HAVE, RESPECTIVELY, 45 PERCENT AND 20 PERCENT OF COMPANY SHARES, ASSUMING FULL EXERCISE OF GREENSHOE OPTION. (Reporting by Francesca Landini)