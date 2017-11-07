FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Italy growth accelerated in third quarter - economy minister
November 7, 2017 / 7:38 PM / Updated 13 hours ago

Italy growth accelerated in third quarter - economy minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ROME, Nov 7 (Reuters) - Italian Economy Minister Pier Carlo Padoan said on Tuesday that third-quarter growth accelerated to about 0.5 percent compared with the previous three months, after expanding 0.3 percent in the second quarter.

Speaking in parliamentary testimony, Padoan said gross domestic product had been “robust” in the third quarter. Statistics office ISTAT will issue official data for the period on Nov. 14.

“The country can aim to have a higher average annual growth rate that stays stable above 2 percent,” Padoan said.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Bank of Italy also said the economy, the euro zone’s third biggest, expanded by 0.5 percent in the third quarter. (Reporting by Steve Scherer, editing by Giulia Segreti)

