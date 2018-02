VERONA, Italy, Feb 15 (Reuters) - The vice president of Italy’s Lavazza’s said on Thursday that a market listing was “abolutely not” a priority for the coffee maker at this stage.

“It is certainly an advantage for us not to be listed and remain independent... at this stage the market is absolutely not our priority,” Marco Lavazza said.

Lavazza added that the group was solid and had enough liquidity “to stand on its own two feet”. (Reporting by Riccardo Bastianello, writing by Giulia Segreti)