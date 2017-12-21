FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Italy's Poste, Anima sign asset management deal
Sections
Featured
Pope calls for two-state solution in Israel conflict
Pope calls for two-state solution in Israel conflict
Pope calls for two-state solution in Israel conflict
Pope calls for two-state solution in Israel conflict
Pope calls for two-state solution in Israel conflict
Pope calls for two-state solution in Israel conflict
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
December 21, 2017 / 10:26 PM / 4 days ago

Italy's Poste, Anima sign asset management deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Dec 21 (Reuters) - Italy’s Poste on Thursday signed an agreement with Anima aimed at further developing the postal operator’s asset management activities and extending the two group’s partnership in the business.

In a deal worth 120 million euros, the two groups agreed to partially spin off the portfolio management linked to life insurance products belonging to an insurance unit of Poste in favour of Anima, the two groups said in a joint statement.

In exchange, Poste will receive newly issued shares of Anima, the statement added.

The accord “will contribute to a robust development of Poste’s asset management business ... With Anima we enhance the product range offered throughout our post offices to satisfy Italian savers’ needs,” Poste Chief Executive Matteo Del Fante said in a statement. (Reporting by Giulia Segreti, editing by G Crosse)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.