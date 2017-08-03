Italy economy minister sees gains from Telecom Italia network spin off

ROME, Aug 3 (Reuters) - Italian Economy Minister Pier Carlo Padoan said on Thursday there would be clear advantages to spinning off Telecom Italia’s fixed-line network.

Asked by Sky Italia TV if the network should be hived off, Padoan said: “To spin off the network ... is a mechanism that boosts efficiency and competition and should thus be done where possible.”

Telecom Italia (TIM) is controlled by France’s Vivendi

TIM’s fixed-line network is estimated by some analysts to be worth up to 15 billion euros ($17.72 billion) and its purchase by the state has been mooted in the past. (Reporting by Crispian Balmer)