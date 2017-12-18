Brazil court suspends Lactalis deal to buy Itambé -source

SAO PAULO, Dec 18 (Reuters) - A Brazilian court issued an injunction suspending the sale of dairy company Itambé Alimentos SA to France’s Groupe Lactalis, one source with knowledge of the matter said on Monday.

The decision by judge Luis Felipe Ferrari Bedendi followed a motion by Vigor Alimentos SA, which is controlled by Mexico’s Grupo Lala since October, questioning the deal between the producer cooperative CCPR and Lactalis.

Vigor owned a 50 percent stake in the company until November. CCPR and Vigor did not immediately respond to requests for comment. (Reporting by Tatiana Bautzer Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)