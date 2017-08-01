FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 days ago
Itaú's credit ROE may surpass cost of capital, CEO says
#Brexit
#Banks
#Trump
#Russia
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Sport
Sections
Featured
EU commissioner sees UK payments till 2020 at least
EU commissioner sees UK payments till 2020 at least
EU commissioner sees UK payments till 2020 at least
EU commissioner sees UK payments till 2020 at least
EU commissioner sees UK payments till 2020 at least
EU commissioner sees UK payments till 2020 at least
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News - Americas
August 1, 2017 / 2:44 PM / 5 days ago

Itaú's credit ROE may surpass cost of capital, CEO says

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, Aug 1 (Reuters) - The profitability of Itaú Unibanco Holding SA's lending segment could top fundraising costs in coming quarters, Chief Executive Officer Cândido Bracher said on Tuesday, a sign Brazil's No. 1 lender is gradually detaching itself from the nation's longest credit market downturn in two decades.

Recurring return on equity for Itaú's credit activities, which consume almost half of the bank's regulatory capital, totaled 14.5 percent in the second quarter - the highest in at least two years. Bracjer told investors on a conference call to discuss second-quarter results that "it is possible" that ROE could surpass Itaú's cost of capital as Brazil's economy recovers.

Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Frances Kerry

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.