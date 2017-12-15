Brazil's Petros pension fund sells 5.7 pct of Itaúsa

SAO PAULO, Dec 15 (Reuters) - Brazil’s Petros, a pension fund for oil company Petróleo Brasileiro SA, on Friday sold a stake of 5.76 percent at Itaúsa Investimentos Itaú S/A, one of the largest investment groups in the country, for 4.519 billion reais ($1.37 billion).

The sale was carried out in an auction at the B3 exchange and the whole stake was bought by Fundação Antônio Helena Zerrenner, a Sao Paulo-based philanthropy and pension fund that has other investments in large Brazilian companies, including a 10 percent stake in Ambev SA.