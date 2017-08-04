FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
REFILE-Japan's Itochu Q1 profit rises 48 pct on higher coal and iron ore prices, food business
Sections
Featured
Philip Hammond's future questioned by May's allies
Philip Hammond's future questioned by May's allies
Philip Hammond's future questioned by May's allies
Philip Hammond's future questioned by May's allies
Philip Hammond's future questioned by May's allies
Philip Hammond's future questioned by May's allies
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Products & Retail News
August 4, 2017 / 4:41 AM / 2 months ago

REFILE-Japan's Itochu Q1 profit rises 48 pct on higher coal and iron ore prices, food business

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Refiling to remove ‘house’ from headline)

TOKYO, Aug 4 (Reuters) - Japanese trading company Itochu Corp said on Friday its first-quarter net profit rose 48 percent, citing higher coal and iron ore prices and healthy earnings from food businesses.

Itochu, Japan’s third-biggest trading house by assets, said net profit for April-June was 108.2 billion yen ($983 million), up from 73.1 billion yen in the same period a year earlier.

For the full year through March, Itochu maintained its forecast for record annual net profit of 400 billion yen, up 13.6 percent from last year and in line with a mean estimate of 398 billion yen from nine analysts polled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. ($1 = 110.0700 yen) (Reporting by Yuka Obayashi; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.