CORRECTED-Ivory Coast awards Tullow two new onshore oil blocks

ABIDJAN, Dec 14 (Reuters) - Ivory Coast has awarded Tullow Oil two new onshore oil blocks, a government spokesman said on Thursday, expanding the company’s footprint in the Gulf of Guinea.

The two blocks - CI-521 and CI-522 - are near Ivory Coast's eastern border with Ghana, where Tullow operates the Jubilee oil and gas field and is developing the TEN fields.