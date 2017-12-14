FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-Ivory Coast awards Tullow two new onshore oil blocks
December 14, 2017 / 4:43 PM / Updated 16 hours ago

CORRECTED-Ivory Coast awards Tullow two new onshore oil blocks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects in headline and lede to say onshore (not offshore) oil blocks)

ABIDJAN, Dec 14 (Reuters) - Ivory Coast has awarded Tullow Oil two new onshore oil blocks, a government spokesman said on Thursday, expanding the company’s footprint in the Gulf of Guinea.

The two blocks - CI-521 and CI-522 - are near Ivory Coast’s eastern border with Ghana, where Tullow operates the Jubilee oil and gas field and is developing the TEN fields. (Reporting by Loucoumane Coulibaly; Editing by Tim Cocks and Dale Hudson)

