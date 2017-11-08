FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
JD Wetherspoon's Q1 comparable sales growth nearly doubles
November 8, 2017 / 7:49 AM / a day ago

JD Wetherspoon's Q1 comparable sales growth nearly doubles

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 8 (Reuters) - British pubs operator JD Wetherspoon said comparable sales growth nearly doubled in its first quarter from a year earlier, but remained cautious on outlook anticipating a trading outcome in line with expectations. The owner and operator of more than 900 pubs in Britain and Ireland said like-for-like sales for the 13 weeks to Oct. 29 rose 6.1 percent compared to growth of 3.5 percent a year earlier. (Reporting by Justin George Varghese and Rahul B in Bengaluru; editing by Jason Neely)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
